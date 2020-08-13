Swisscom, business and jobs down

Swisscom report that business is down in the first half of the year. Swisscom the largest telecom operator saw both revenues and profitability drop slightly. Hundreds of jobs have also disappeared from the workforce.

Turnover stands at 5.4 billion francs, 3.9% less than in the same period of 2019, according to a press release today. On a comparable basis, the contraction was 2.7%. The operating result Ebita fell by 2.4% to 983 million, Ebitda fell by 1.4% to 2.2 billion, while net profit fell by 5.6% to 736 million.

Despite these declines, the CEO Urs Schaeppi draws a balance that is defined as positive. ‘In a challenging market environment, we have achieved a practically stable operating profit‘ says the manager quoted in the note. ‘Well-developed networks, attractive products and good customer service have enabled us to record high customer satisfaction’.

In his opinion, however, the ‘strong pressure on prices’ remains and Swisscom has suffered in sectors such as roaming (the high connection costs that the Swiss pay abroad: 41 million less in the first half of the year) and sales in stores.

According to the group - which is 51% controlled by the Confederation - the significant increase in network use triggered by COVID-19 has made clear the great importance of a reliable and well-developed infrastructure. ’Our investments continue to be substantial, both for the further expansion of the mobile network through 5G, and for the doubling of fiber optic coverage by the end of 2025’ explains Schaeppi. Swisscom is also criticising 5G restrictions, such as the moratoriums decided in some cantons.

The decline recorded in a Swiss market defined as ‘saturated’ - the number of broadband fixed network connections and TV connections underwent a slight decline in the first half of the year - was partly offset by greater efficiency. The effect is visible in the workforce: 752 full-time jobs were cut in Switzerland over a year, a decline of 4.5%. Overall, there are almost 19,600 loans at group level.

Swisscom is also looking abroad: the Italian subsidiary Fastweb has seen turnover grow in all segments, reaching 1.1 billion euros (+ 5.3%). The operating result before depreciation (Ebitda) rose by 4.6% to 365 million.

In the prospects chapter, Swisscom expects sales to fall to around CHF 11.0 billion due to the decrease in roaming volumes in the wake of the pandemic. Ebitda should be unchanged at 4.3 billion and investments are expected at around 2.3 billion. If the expected trend is confirmed, the top management intend to propose an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share to the 2021 general meeting.

