With easier handling, Comirnaty® can now also be administered outside vaccination centers: Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine no longer needs to be continuously stored in special freezers. The recent data on stability presented and verified by Swissmedic showed that quality is assured by up to two weeks when frozen at a temperature of -25 to -15 degrees Celsius. This is crucial in order to be able to administer the vaccine also in healthcare centers, doctors’ offices or pharmacies in Switzerland. Increased flexibility in the distribution, storing and administering of the vaccine can help increase the speed of vaccination in Switzerland.

With approval of the quality modification request and the adjustment of the drug information, the vials can now be transported and stored for up to two weeks between -25 and -15 degrees Celsius and not just - as before - at very low temperatures between -90 and -60 degrees Celsius.

Long term storage (up to six months) should continue to take place at an ultra-low temperature, but a two week storage period in the freezer is now allowed. This makes it more convenient to distribute vials and simplifies their use at health centers, doctors’ offices or pharmacies with standard pharmaceutical freezers, thereby relieving vaccination centers. This extension of approval comes at an important time to be able to vaccinate more people, according to Swissmedic Deputy Director Philippe Girard: « The new storage conditions will facilitate the distribution of the vaccine and make it possible to create new vaccination sites, as cooling no longer has to take place at extremely low temperatures.»

It was previously recommended that the already diluted vaccine not be transported from one facility to another. Henceforth, ready doses of vaccine could be set up for transport already at vaccination centers and, if safely packaged, transported carefully to the administration site. Before use, the unopened vaccine could continue to be kept thawed for up to five days at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. The diluted vaccine may be stored for up to six hours between 2 and 30 degrees Celsius.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata