Monday 8 November

There have been 6649 new coronavirus cases in Switzerland in the past 72 hours, officials have reported, based on figures published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Nine new deaths have been reported. 53 people have been hospitalized.

During the past 72 hours, the results of 81,420 tests were submitted, the FOPH indicates. The positivity rate is 8.17%. Over a two-week period, the total number of infections is 27,965. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days is 321.09. The reproduction rate, which is lagging about ten days behind other data, stands at 1.33.

A total of 13,297,425 doses of vaccine were administered in Switzerland, and 11,205,032 doses were given. 64.32% of people have already received a second injection. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 894,088 cases of Covid-19 have been laboratory confirmed out of a combined total of 11,916,339 tests in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. A total of 10,904 deaths have been reported and the number of people hospitalized stands at 34,029.

There are currently 12,389 people in isolation in Switzerland and 7815 people who have come into contact with them and have been quarantined.

In Canton Ticino 95 new cases have been recorded in the last 72 hours and 11 people are currently hospitalized. There have been no further deaths. In Graubünden, 44 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and 19 people are hospitalized. Again, no additional deaths are reported.

