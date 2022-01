From the beginning of the pandemic, Ticino, and slightly to a lesser extent the rest of Switzerland, was looking south, at what was occurring in Italy, which was by far the most affected country in the first wave of COVID-19. Lombardia, the epicenter of the contagions and deaths, was a stone’s throw from our border: with wide-open eyes, we watched helplessly as the tragedies and fears continued to mount, with the knowledge that, sooner or later, the pandemic originating in Wuhan would spread to us as well. It was the end of February 2020, about two years ago: being unable to collaborate with China - from which information was filtered by drops and was, as still today, not reliable - Italy became the sole point of reference to try to understand broadly what was happening, not least because it was the first Western nation in order of time to have to deal with the coronavirus.

At the time, we proceeded by trial and error, using very few instruments to combat the infection (even masks were exotic items) and with the vaccines that arrived in record time just ten months later. The only thing left - during those ominous weeks - was to keep our eyes focused on Italy, which at that time played a crucial role in outlining, in advance of everyone else, the strategic guidelines for the counter-offensive against the spreading of the virus. Rome’s model - regardless of the differences between the various political sensibilities - was promptly emulated almost everywhere in Europe, including Switzerland.

After the initial challenge passed with an admirable reactivity, Italy has not been able to strike the necessary balance to pursue the fight against the pandemic without undermining the society and ultimately the serenity of civil life. The stringent curfew measures introduced intermittently by the Government of Rome, the mandatory vaccination first introduced in a manner unwillingly for professional categories and then for age groups, appear to be more of emotional responses to the shock of the beginning of the pandemic than a balanced project to exit the crisis. These measures clash, for example, with the measures implemented by the Confederation, which has put much less stress on individual liberties, keeping faith with its liberal soul, even when the numbers of contagions could suggest more drastic solutions.

According to this line, Bern has recently decided to change its strategy in the fight against the Omicron variant - more infectious but less lethal than the previous ones - and has given up the tightening of restrictive measures, despite the high number of infections, even going so far as to reduce the isolation period for positives. A paradigm shift that has not been appreciated by doctors - who are afraid of a new pressure on the health system - but is consistent with the conduct adopted from the beginning by Bern that, although between hesitations and contradictions, has always kept away from the hard line, defined by some even «Chinese», of neighboring Italy. We have practically never heard a verb in the imperative form on the part of the government, with the exception of the first wave, when the whole world was a country.

Switzerland today - particularly Switzerland, but not exclusively - finds itself clearly separated from Italy, a nation with an ancient democratic tradition that has decided, for reasons that only time will tell how good they are, to take a path at odds with Bern. Two very distant neighbors in the way of facing the pandemic. Two extremes that touch each other, right here in our country.

