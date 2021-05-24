  • 1
Switzerland beats Denmark and gets a full score

HOCKEY

Fisher’s men win the match 1-0 thanks to Meier’s deadly shot.

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

Second victory in a row for Fisher’s Switzerland that ends the first weekend of the World Championship in Riga in the best possible way. After beating the Czech Republic 5-2 yesterday, this time it was Denmark’s turn to give in to the Swiss force that, thanks to Meier’s killer shot, brought home the match 1-0, thus finding itself with a full score.

