The largest vaccination campaign in Swiss history is proceeding in great strides: at national level it will begin on January 4, Ticino included, but some cantons have forged ahead by starting vaccinations in recent days.

After a frantic wait, the Swiss Institute for Therapeutic Agents (Swissmedic) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after careful consideration of the risk-benefit ratio in the rolling review procedure. It was the first formalization in the world with the ordinary procedure and just four days later - on 23 December - a 90-year-old woman from a nursing home in the canton of Lucerne was the first person in Switzerland to be vaccinated.

On the same day, four other cantons of German-speaking Switzerland - Zug, Schwyz, Nivaldo and Appenzell Innerrhoden - started vaccinations.

Tomorrow it will be the turn of other cantons, including Neuchâtel, Geneva, Friborg, Valais and Basel-Stadt. In Zurich, people over 75 will be able to get vaccinated from tomorrow, while a vaccination center in Muttenz will be inaugurated on Monday in Basel-Landschaft.

Ticino and Jura, will start in the first days of January, while in other cantons - including Bern, Vaud and Grisons - it will probably start from 11 January.

