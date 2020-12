Switzerland and the United Kingdom intensifying their cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism: Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter and James Brokenshire, Minister of State for Security today signed an agreement via videoconference. The announcement was yesterday by the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP).

The UK is a major player in the fight against terrorism and organized crime. Its exit from the European Union (Brexit) and the expiry of the transitional period at the end of 2020 also have an impact on cooperation and information exchange with Switzerland - the FDJP points out. However, the exchange of information is of fundamental importance for the work of the police, for Switzerland and for its security.

The agreement, which is expected to enter into force in the second half of 2021, is primarily aimed at fighting serious crime, but is also applicable to money laundering and organized crime. London, alongside Zurich and Geneva, is one of the largest financial centers in the world.

The agreement aligns with the network of bilateral police agreements and with other European partners. So far, Switzerland has in fact concluded agreements with 16 European countries, including Austria, France, Germany and Italy, but also some states in the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

The police agreement was concluded regardless of the so-called "Mind the gap" strategy with which the Federal Council set the goal of maintaining as far as possible and possibly expanding legal relations with the United Kingdom even after the exit of the latter from the EU.

