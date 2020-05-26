Switzerland is the first country to launch the tracking app

The central points of the 2pm press conference in Bern yesterday was contagion tracking and the contact tracing app. The meeting was attended by Daniel Koch, delegate of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) for COVID-19, Christos Pouskoulas, Head of Healthcare and Deputy Cantonal Chief Medical Officer in Lucerne, Sang-Il Kim, Head of the Department of Digital Transformation (FOPH), Marcel Salathé, Head of the Expert Group "Digital Epidemiology", Erik Jakob, Head of the Directorate for the Promotion of SECO Headquarters and Raynald Droz, Brigadier, Chief of Staff, Operational Command of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport.

After mentioning the latest figures , which are "low and a really good sign for us", Daniel Koch reminded that anyone with symptoms must be tested. "Among those infected, each case must be identified to ensure tracking," he said, noting that "the tracking system is not yet perfect, so it’s important to make sure we can trace back to every person with whom we've come into contact yet don’t know about. In restaurants, for example, the system is not working well because still too few people are leaving their data. The positivity rate is below 1%, very low, but these cases must be traceable", he added.

"A code for those infected"

Pouskoulas explained how tracking works: once the laboratory confirms a positive result, there is telephone contact between the infected person and their family doctor, with whom a quarantine plan is agreed. In case of worsening symptoms, the infected person should immediately contact the healthcare provider. During isolation, the patient and anyone they've been in contact with must regularly keep in touch and update. "Tracking is important for the situation to remain under control and this will soon be possible thanks to the application", said Pouskoulas. “When a laboratory confirms infection, the positive person is contacted by the doctor or tracking team and asked if they have downloaded the application. If so, a code is then issued by an authorised person, which is then shared with the infected person. The code is entered into the device, which anonymously alerts all mobile phones that have come into contact with this device. Entering the code is obviously voluntary and no one will be able to verify whether or not it has actually been entered into the device by the infected person".

"Many want to download it, but there are some concerns"

Kim, quoting a study published today by the Federal Office of Public Health, showing that 59% of people surveyed want to install the app but are concerned about the technology: the first being the possibility of being obliged to install it, perhaps by an employer, or being discriminated against, for example by being refused access to a restaurant if the app is not installed; the second concern is data protection, in addition to the fact that some elderly people do not have a smartphone to install the app. Many of these issues still need to be considered by Parliament.

From today the pilot testing phase: "We are the first in the world"

"Various people have been working on this project for weeks”, said Kim. “We were able to launch the pilot phase today, so the interface provided by Google and Apple is actually being used". Salathé then mentioned that "Switzerland is the first and only country in the world to have launched the application, in the pilot testing phase. The public, however, can rest assured: there's no way to trace the GPS or the location of a device from this application and privacy is guaranteed". Kim then added that "As for the app, there are no centrally managed push notifications. It remains active in the background, but can also be deactivated where it's not necessary. The application is also designed to interact with those made in other countries. As of 28 May, hackers will be invited to test data security. After this test everyone will be strongly recommended to download the application".

But who participates in the pilot testing phase? "They are selected groups of people who get in touch with each other on a daily basis," explained Kim, adding that hotlines relating to the app have been created: "We have already received a call this morning from a person who was unable to properly download the application".

"Many have said they want to download it for a sense of solidarity and responsibility towards others: our aim is to give the public as much information as possible on how this application works so that it's clear that its use is safe".

Salathé then provided more details on how the tracking application works: "As Kim explained, the contacts are not recorded centrally, but only on the individual device and no authority can access this data," he said. "At the moment there is no evidence that it can actually help to stop the spread of the contagion, but we hope to get answers with the pilot testing phase". He then added that the more effective the application, the more people would use it. "There is no exact threshold at which it becomes really effective," he said, "but for us the figures remain the most important element. The tracking app isn't the only measure to stop contagion. However, we would like the app to be effective as quickly as possible: in a situation like the current one, with few cases in circulation, its use would be really advantageous because only a few people would have to be in quarantine".

Tourism, one third less visitors

Jakob, for his part, explained that the tourism sector this year is likely to see a decline in the number of visitors by a third. "Yesterday in Bern, the second meeting between industry players and the Federal Council took place", he said. Present were the President of the Confederation, Minister of Tourism Guy Parmelin and Federal Councillor Alain Berset. The objective was an assessment of the situation after the first relaxation on 11 May and the prospects for the future. In view of the positive development in the number of infections, this seems optimistic according to the Federal Council. It will take time to recover, however. There are also a number of adaptations to be made for operators in the sector. Parliament has established that every segment of the population must be able to take advantage of tourist offers in Switzerland. For the travel agencies the implementations were temporarily suspended, to give some breathing space to all those who have to reimburse travellers”. Jakob then mentioned the upcoming opening of the borders with Germany, Austria and France, starting 15 June. "We will now have to focus on local tourism and we hope that foreigners will choose us as their travel destination. The fear of going out is no longer justified", he said. Our country is beautiful and has a positive image. This should also be emphasised in the messages to travellers: Switzerland is a clean and healthy country".

Recruitment centres resume soon and fewer military on the COVID-19 front

At the end of the week, Brigadier Droz said, there will only be 100 soldiers left in the COVID-19 crisis. All other forces will be released. "Today we have more than 1,000 military personnel involved in the emergency," he said. "Today the recruitment centres have been reopened: the recruitment schools for 2020 are actually planned and we will do everything we can to make them happen." "We have to feed the military training: that's why the recruitment centres will resume." "Young students have been planning this summer recruitment school for a year or more already and it's important to be able to make sure that their plans are respected, as many young people will then begin their studies."

Regarding the possibility of stadiums reopening to fans, Koch added that the ability to ensure tracking is needed. "It's worth asking the identity of each fan," he said in response to those who pressed him about the authorities' difficulties in managing particular situations with hooligans.

"Teleworking is preferred", said Koch, "because it has a major impact on public transport. Many companies have seen the benefits of teleworking and it's possible that in the future we may make more frequent use of this type of work".

On the availability of FFP2 masks for craftsmen, the Confederation's delegate for COVID-19 explained that there should be no problem in finding them, but if not, the military pharmacy needs to be informed in order to assess how to solve the problem.

For choirs in places of worship, where two metres distance wasn't possible, Koch said that participants must be listed to enable tracking.

