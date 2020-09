Since 2007 the Global Innovation Index (GII) provides a snapshot of the degree of innovation present worldwide. The index is edited by the French school of management Insead, The American Cornell University, The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO, and an agency belonging to the UN). In the 2020 ranking, which was released earlier this month, there are aspects of both stability and movement.

Stability concerns above all the podium of the group of leading countries, with Switzerland confirming itself in first place for the tenth consecutive year, followed by Sweden and the United States. The movement mainly concerns the Asian area which is confirmed in progress, with South Korea entering the top ten approaching Singapore, with Hong Kong in advance, with China and Japan still well placed. along with countries like India, the Philippines, Vietnam, the curators point out, who are not at the top of the ranking but are climbing.

The top ten 2020

Behind Switzerland first, Sweden second and the USA third, which all confirm last year’s placement, in the top ten of innovation are The United Kingdom fourth (it was fifth), Holland fifth (it was fourth), Denmark sixth (was seventh), Finland seventh (was sixth), Singapore city-state eighth (stable), Germany ninth (stable), South Korea tenth (was eleventh). Among the top ten countries, seven in the GII ranking are therefore from Central and Northern Europe, two from Asia and one from North America.

It is also interesting to see which countries are ranked past 11. The territory of Hong Kong takes 11th place (it was 13th in 2019), France rises to 12th (it was 16th), Israel is 13th (it was 10th), China is 14th (stable), Ireland is at fifteenth (was twelfth), Japan is at sixteenth (was fifteenth), Canada is at seventeenth (stable), Luxembourg is eighteenth (stable), Austria is nineteenth (was twenty-first), Norway is twentieth (was nineteenth). In the ranking there are 5 countries from Central and Northern Europe, three from Asia, one from North America and one from the Middle East.

Italy is in 28th place, an improvement of two positions compared to 2019. The Peninsula is preceded by Iceland, Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, Estonia, New Zealand, Malta and is followed by Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, Malaysia , United Arab Emirates, Hungary. For the record, looking at the last part of the ranking on innovation, which takes into account a total of 131 countries, the fifth last place is Ethiopia, the fourth last of Niger, the third last of Myanmar, the penultimate of Guinea, the last of Yemen.

The scores

The GII analysis is based on seven main pillars, each of which is divided into specific chapters, for a total of eighty items. Looking at the scores related to the seven pillars, one can also see more closely the path through which Switzerland has come to confirm its leadership in this 2020 edition. The Swiss Confederation in this year’s ranking comes first in knowledge and technology products, second in both creative products and services and third in business quality, sixth in infrastructure, human capital and research and in market quality, and thirteenth in terms of institutions.

The total score, which ranges from 0 to 100 for each country, is 66.08 for Switzerland. Sweden, second, has 62.47 points; the United States, third, has 60.56 points. The UK with 59.78 points, Holland with 58.76 points, Denmark with 57.53 points, Finland with 57.02, Singapore with 56.61 points, Germany with 56, follow in the aforementioned top ten. 55, South Korea with 56.11 points.

Against virus risk

The presentation of the analysis in Paris was also an opportunity to warn against the damage that the effects of the coronavirus can also cause to research and innovation in the world. ‘The greatest risk is that the expenses and resources to finance innovation will plummet as the world economy slows down’ said Francis Gurry, general manager of the World Intellectual Property Organization. For Gurry, governments must now ensure that anti-virus economic plans are also future-oriented and therefore also include support for companies, research institutes, individuals who have innovative ideas for the post-virus phase. Innovation also means having new solutions to problems, the director of WIPO stressed.

