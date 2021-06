The competitiveness of Switzerland is ranked number one in the world: the Swiss Confederation rises two places in the annual ranking published by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne and takes the top spot on the overall podium.

Second is Sweden, third Denmark, and Singapore, which in 2020 was in first place, drops to fifth place. The United States remains tenth. As far as the states nearest to the Republic of the 26 cantons are concerned, Germany comes in 15th, Austria 19th, France 29th and Italy 41st. The ranking is rounded off by Argentina and Venezuela.

Switzerland shines especially in the category «economic performance», which has benefitted from foreign investments and good employment conditions. The challenges identified by IMD experts include - apart from the coronavirus - increased market access and the combating of trade protectionism.

The list, now in its 33rd edition, takes into account dozens of countries and is based on several hundred indicators. These include statistical data such as unemployment, gross domestic product, government spending on health and education, as well as assessments of social cohesion, corruption and globalization.

