60-70 million for a plant with 100 million doses

Last November, Lonza president Albert Baheny stressed that patents «those who hold the patents would have been more than happy to expand production since they are losing sales due to not able to produce vaccines fast enough. The creation of a Swiss Lonza production plant with a capacity of 100 million doses would have cost 60 to 70 million Swiss francs, reported Tages Anzeiger. Once the plant would have been up and running the Swiss demand would have been covered within weeks.

Lonza was initially prepared to produce 600 million doses for Moderna, but the order was then limited to just 400 million. This reported the Zurich newspaper, that up to 200 million additional vaccine doses could have been produced in Valais.

Why was it refused?

Nora Kronig, deputy director of the Federal Office of Public Health said «The legal basis would have to be adapted to invest in a state production of vaccines. »And even then it would not have immediately provided enough doses for everyone».

The FDP calls for explanations

«In Parliament we have already changed several times the legal basis on which decisions inherent in the fight against the pandemic are made with the COVID law. If there had been the will to produce vaccines exclusively for Switzerland, it would have been enough to propose it to the parliament», says Philippe Nantermod, national councillor of Valais and vice president of the FDP. After the revelations of the Zurich paper, his party requested in a statement «clear explanations» from the head of the Department of the Interior prior to the press conference scheduled for today. Should the answers not be exhaustive and satisfactory, the FDP will not hesitate to turn to the means of control at parliamentary level through the management committees or their delegation «to shed full light on the case, for which the recourse to an ICC (parliamentary commission of inquiry ed.) cannot be excluded».

Chiesa: «If what has emerged is true, someone is in the wrong place».

If what has emerged is true, «someone is in the wrong place: in the FOPH or in the Federal Council», says Marco Chiesa, president of the SVP and of the permanent subcommittee of the Committee on State Management to which Alain Berset’s department is attributed. If Switzerland had actually had the possibility to produce «its own» vaccine in our country, we would not now be faced with the current problems of supply and dependence on foreign suppliers.

The excuse of the absence of a legal basis is laughable. The Federal Council has been working for months with full powers on the basis of the Epidemics Act and has the authority to decide on all our individual freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, let alone that this possible shortcoming could have represented an insurmountable obstacle».

The question now is whether the latter (who personally visited the company in January) and the Government had been aware of the offer, which would have been made by the director of Lonza himself. But also who refused it, adds Chiesa, «deciding in this way that the Swiss population could not ensure a more rapid and manageable vaccination. With all the devastating consequences in terms of jobs lost, psychological pressures and social relations canceled. And also mountains of debt for future generations.» The «senator» goes on to say: «Dealing with a pandemic is complicated but, unfortunately, this is certainly not the first stumble for the FOPH and Alain Berset. From the pantomime of the masks, to the lack of a valid protection concept for people at risk, in particular in social and health facilities, to the repeated errors in the figures communicated, to a contact tracing that has proved ineffective, to end with the delays in the vaccination strategy».

