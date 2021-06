With the removal of teleworking requirements and the outdoor mask obligation, restaurateurs will no longer be limited to the number of guests per table and large events will again be able to take place without limits on people or capacity with the COVID certificate. Therefore, a more extensive reopening than that proposed in the consultation will take place. In its meeting of June 23, the Federal Council also facilitated entry into Switzerland. Health measures at the border will focus on people coming from countries in which a worrying variant of the virus is widespread. Federal Councillor Alain Berset, live from Bern, detailed the new relaxations.

Switzerland reopens

PRESS CONFERENCE

A race between the Delta variant and vaccines

«We have taken these decisions on the basis of various analyses and above all on the evidence that the past openings have not led to negative consequences,« Alain Berset said as he opened the press conference. The vaccines at our disposal, he explained, protect also well against the Delta variant, despite being more contagious than those known so far. « There is a kind of race between the Delta variant and the vaccines: the contagions are very low thanks to the vaccination campaign that is proceeding well.» In contrast to other countries, the federal advisor noted that we are on the verge of taking the summer vacations under an enviable situation.

However, just what about the remaining rules? « The external ones have all been revoked, as for the internal ones the risks are higher, so we have kept them but they will be temporary,« he explained. Berset repeated that the Delta variant is more dangerous, but the objective remains always to calibrate well the slackening in order to be able to reopen everything. In fact, we are currently still in the stabilization phase.

The April 19 and May 31 reopening phases had no negative impact on the epidemiological situation. The overall number of new cases and hospitalizations continue to drop significantly. In addition, by the end of June, about half of the adult population will be fully vaccinated.

Larger-than-expected slackening

Phase 5 reopening goes beyond what was proposed in the consultation especially in the following areas:

- Replacement of the telework requirement with a recommendation;

- No limitation on the number of guests per table in restaurants;

- No limitation on the capacity and number of persons and no requirement to wear a mask at large events with a COVID certificate;

- No requirement to wear a mask and maintain distance during sports and cultural activities; no difference between professionals and amateurs;

- No restrictions on face-to-face teaching in colleges and continuing education.

Outdoor mask requirement lifted

The compulsory mask requirement is withdrawn in outdoor areas of publicly accessible facilities and leisure facilities, as well as on restaurant patios. In public transportation, all areas with large openings on at least two sides, such as train platforms (including underground platforms), bus stops, underpasses and overpasses, or station lobbies and shopping areas are considered outdoors. Underground rail facilities (such as the Zurich Underground Station), underground access and shopping areas, and enclosed waiting rooms are deemed enclosed locations.

The recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health remain in effect: where it is not possible to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from other people, a mask must be worn. Indoors, the general mask requirement remains in effect because it is impossible to systematically check who has already been vaccinated or has recovered from the virus.

Mandatory wearing of face masks at work and in secondary level II schools revoked

The general mask requirement is also lifted at work. Employers will remain responsible for the protection of workers and will decide where and when a face mask must be worn. The federal government is also lifting the mask requirement in schools at the secondary II level. Measures to be taken in high schools, specialized schools and vocational schools revert to the jurisdiction of the cantons.

Mandatory teleworking replaced by a recommendation

The remote working obligation is revoked and replaced by a referral; on-site work is no longer subject to a regular test requirement.

No restriction on preservice teaching

The limitation on the number of persons admitted to courses in higher vocational training, continuing education and universities is lifted, with no requirement for regular testing.

Capacity can be fully utilized

Retail stores, leisure facilities and sports facilities can use their full capacity. Water parks can reopen. Only events without a COVID certificate are limited to two-thirds of their capacity.

Dining: no limit on the number of guests per table

In the case of restaurants, the limitation on the number of persons per table is lifted. Indoors, the requirement to eat seated remains in force, and the distance between groups must be maintained. Contact details continue to be recorded, but only one person per group is required. The wearing of a mask is also mandatory, except when guests are seated at a table. Outdoors, group sizes are no longer limited and the requirement to consume while seated is lifted. Even outdoors, however, the specified distance between groups must be observed. However, contact details no longer have to be recorded.

Reopening of discotheques and dance halls

Nightclubs and dance halls may reopen, provided that access is limited to persons holding a COVID certificate. The limitation to 250 persons and the proposed registration of contact information is waived at consultation. As with all facilities with access limited to persons holding a COVID certificate, the mask requirement is waived for nightclubs and dance halls.

Events with a certificate: no mask and no restrictions

For events where access is restricted to persons with a COVID certificate, including large events, all restrictions are lifted. This means that events with a capacity of more than 10,000 people will be permitted again as of June 26. The capacity can be used to the full. Among other things, a protection plan must define how the restriction of access to persons with a certificate is to be implemented. Events with more than 1,000 persons require a permit from the canton.

Events without a certificate

The following applies to events that do not require a COVID certificate:

- if the audience is seated, 1000 spectators are allowed, both indoors and outdoors;

- if those present are standing or moving, the maximum limit is 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors;

- two-thirds of the capacity may be used, both indoors and outdoors;

- indoors, a mask is compulsory and consumption is only allowed in the restaurant sector; however, if data is recorded, it can also be used at the seat;

- outdoors, a mask is not compulsory;

- events and concerts where dancing is prohibited.

Private events: 30 indoors and 50 outdoors

At private events a maximum of 30 people may meet in private rooms and a maximum of 50 outdoors.

Fairs: no capacity limitation. The ban on holding fairs with less than 1,000 people indoors is lifted. In addition, there are no longer any capacity requirements, regardless of the number of visitors or the restriction of access to those with a COVID certificate. At trade fairs that do not require a COVID certificate, masks are still required indoors and only the catering trade is permitted.

Sports and culture without a mask

There is no longer any restriction on outdoor sports or cultural activities. Indoors, however, contact details must be recorded. The mask requirement and the requirement to maintain distance and capacity restrictions are lifted.

Vaccine protection period extended to twelve months

As recommended by the Federal Vaccination Commission, the Federal Council extends the protection period for mRNA vaccines approved in Switzerland to twelve months. Fully vaccinated persons are therefore exempt for twelve months from the obligation to quarantine contacts and travelers. In accordance with the EU requirements for the COVID certificate, healed persons continue to be exempted from the quarantine requirement for six months. The validity of rapid antigen tests has also been extended from 24 to 48 hours.

Self-testing also available in drugstores and retailers

Self-tests can also be purchased in drugstores and retail stores. However, delivery of five self-tests per month at federal expense remains restricted to pharmacies and is limited to unvaccinated or untreated persons. In addition, reimbursement for tests conducted before travelling to a vacation camp or event was included in Ordinance 3 COVID-19.

Facilitated entry into Switzerland

The Federal Council has also decided to relax the requirements for entry into Switzerland, as proposed in the consultation. The quarantine requirement will be lifted for those arriving from the Schengen area. Only unvaccinated or untreated persons arriving in Switzerland by air will be required to undergo the test. Only the contact details of those traveling by air are recorded. Switzerland is also easing the entry restrictions still in place for citizens of third countries who can prove that they are vaccinated. The relevant country list of the State Secretariat for Migration has been adjusted. Citizens of third countries such as the USA, Albania or Serbia can now enter Switzerland again.

Travellers from a country with a worrying variant of the virus

The Federal Office of Public Health’s list of countries at risk has been reduced and now only includes countries or regions in which virus variants of concern to Switzerland are circulating. Vaccinated or cured persons from one of these areas are not subject to mandatory testing and quarantine, as long as it is certain that the vaccine offers good protection. Those who are neither vaccinated nor cured must instead present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test and quarantine themselves after arrival in Switzerland.

In concrete terms, this means that vaccinated or cured persons do not have to submit a negative test or go into quarantine even if they arrive from a country, such as India or the UK, where the delta variant is predominant. The vaccines used in Switzerland offer a slightly reduced, but still very good protection against this variant.

International compatibility of the COVID certificate

At its meeting today, the Federal Council also adopted two EU ordinances on the digital COVID certificate which are part of the development of the Schengen acquis. The process of recognition of the Swiss certificate by the EU has been initiated. From July 1, for a transitional period of six weeks, other certificates in the EU/EFTA area are likely to be accepted. It is therefore important to find out about the entry rules before you set off on your journey.

