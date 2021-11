On behalf of the liberal state, the federal government has never imposed hard confinement nor, much less, vaccination requirements. Which were introduced not in remote corners of the world but a few miles from home, for certain professions such as health care.

The government of Alexander Schallenberg has once again stepped on the accelerator in the race against coronavirus using strong and questionable methods. Vienna on the other hand had already, so to speak, opened the issue in the past few days, by announcing a selective lockdown for the unvaccinated and threatening further restrictions. On Friday, the news of the upcoming general lockdown, which starts tomorrow and will last twenty days - contining for the non-immunized.

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Schallenberg, wanted to go further, and left it to one of his governors, Günther Platter, of the Land Tyrol, to declare a truly drastic measure: «From February 1, next year, compulsory vaccination will be introduced. A heavy declaration, the result of the frustrating situation in which the whole of Europe is plunged back into, in other words, the fourth pandemic wave that extends the coveted exit route from the tunnel of the current crisis and calls into question the timing and means of addressing a global problem to which we try to give - mistakenly - local solutions. Responses put in place so far - as Austria demonstrates - have in some cases been inconsistent or even hysterical.

With all necessary risks. There are certainly different conditions and epidemiological situations and differing sensitivities and cultural backgrounds in each country. But the sudden changes in strategy are merely a symptom, sadly, of a great confusion and of paths that are taken alone. The compulsory immunization that will be introduced by Austria could not, for example, ever be adopted in other countries: it is, in fact, an obligation imposed from above that could completely undermine the already fragile balance of a society divided internally between vaccinated and non-vaccinated. A society that is continuing to accumulate tension and breathe the smoke of protests: demonstrations against the restrictive measures were taking place all over the continent this weekend. A highly inflammable context in which Switzerland intends to remain faithful to its line «soft», ruling out compulsory vaccination for all and trying to leverage individual responsibility and the power of reason to convince skeptics and the undecided: a strategy that we could call «small steps», respectful, as usual, individual freedoms and that focuses on the certificate, although the same pass is opposed to those who challenge and oppose the Covid-19 law on which we will be called to express ourselves in exactly one week.

Whilst Europe is agonizing over the arrival of the fourth wave, to the extent of evaluating reckless and imprudent political decisions, Bern is showing a certain firmness and coherence in its attitude and in its progress, at least now that the situation in the intensive care units is under control. All we have to do now, without exception, is to avoid overloading the healthcare system, because that would call into question the anti-COVID strategy and make it a very unhappy Christmas.

