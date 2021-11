Everyone is standing. Applauding. The National team that has obtained some of its most important victories there. The clamour and the importance of the one achieved yesterday, though, appear unreachable. Because the events that took place were insane. And, just three months ago, unthinkable. However, the direct qualification to the 2022 World Cup did not occur by chance. It is the result of a journey, not of a one-night stand. Magical in Lucerne, awful for Italy in Belfast. The Red Swiss earned this ticket to paradise with their actions. By rolling up their sleeves and avoiding being overwhelmed by the events. Quite unfortunate, let’s admit it, if we consider the importance of the losses that accompanied Switzerland’s last six matches.

But Murat Yakin, who has directed these six competitions, has always considered «solutions». Enhancing the available and relativising the unavailable. The training and the skills of the newly appointed coach, «the one who trained Schaffhausen till the beginning of August», emerged in an overwhelming way. On a tactical level, and also in terms of leadership. The personality and the important past of «Muri» had been immediately put side by side with the voice of «strengths». The fact that the Swiss locker room could guarantee its willingness and such a high degree of absorption was not taken for granted. On the contrary. The absence of some top players could have even favored the relationship between the coach and a group composed of national teams and young up-and-coming players.

Switzerland finished the round ahead of the rest, without losing a game, with 18 points. Six of these points were won in March under the guidance of Vladimir Petkovic. His name is also on the plane ticket to Qatar. This is because the maturity of the selection that yesterday made another piece of history is the result of a technical and character path. Not just the impromptu nature of one night. And so we all stood up to applaud the Swiss national team. His tears, and ours, are tears of joy. While the European champions wipe away the tears of despair.

