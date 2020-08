Banning the burkini - on the jurisdictional territory of Locarno - at the popular bathing establishment, on the banks and on the public beaches of the Maggia River and Lake Maggiore has been proposed by the former city councilor Aron D’Errico, through a motion of 2016 which now, after a long and careful analysis, obtains the support of the majority of the legislation Commission.

Lets face it the issue is delicate so for this reason, a sub-commission team has been specially set up with leaders such as Mauro Belgeri (PPD), Julia Wolf Bertoia (PLR, in the meantime resigned) also Marco Bosshardt (PLR), Omar Caldara (Lega) and Annamaria Ferriroli (PLR).

‘From a legal and factual point of view, the burkini is the bathing version of the burka [...], although this is not the subject of the motion, rejected by the Ticinese sovereign adds the majority of the legislation. Even in neighboring countries (including France and Italy) the debate has deeper motivations. Suffice it to say that ten years ago a debate on these issues did not even exist. Nowadays, that of values ​​is rightly an essential issue, it is necessary to avoid the drift that the principles of a certain class and caste break the liberal dictates borrowed from the Enlightenment and the French Revolution stressed the commissioners.

Commissioners who then focus on the method of applying the rule. ‘The citizen must become critical and report to the Town Hall the cases, in all public bathing places in the city, of women forced to dress as others decide, subject to an imposition’ write the commissioners. In the context of the discussion, however, it emerged that it is ‘clear that the practical application will not be policed and repressive, but based on common sense. In other words, the offense must not be raised immediately in the first place, but common sense and the principle of proportionality must be used. The fact remains that the majority of the legislation proposes that police officers, lifeguards or personnel assigned to the structures proceed in analogy to the existing ordinance on the Locarno Popular Bath.

The concealment of the face

As mentioned, the majority ratio is very substantial: 18 pages accompanied by another 17 pages of attachments which addresses the issue from the point of view of the international, historical, ethical and legal situation. But, since it is not relevant to the motion, it does not deepen the theme of the concealment of the face, since it is obviously another problem that goes beyond the parliamentary act and which has not only hygienic relevance.

The Locarno Commission of Legislation - it can be said without fear of denial - often takes positions that reflect more than anything else the thinking of the political right. Its position, while legitimate and well argued, is therefore not necessarily the same as that of the entire City Council. On the other hand, the minority of commissioners already thinks differently. In fact, the text written by Mauro Belgeri indicates the imminent arrival of a second report (the minority one) formed by Rosanna Camponovo (PS).

In any case, an intense discussion during the legislative session is already anticipated, which will deal with the objectionable issue of the prohibition, or not, of the use of the burkini in the bathing areas of the City of Locarno.

