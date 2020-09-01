  • 1
TASIS - Graduates of 2020 - Many Paths to Success

GRADUATION CLASS OF 2020

TASIS students driven to find a home at an outstanding university can do so by pursuing an IB Diploma or by taking a number of AP courses and scoring highly on the corresponding exams. They may further bolster their candidacy by performing well on standardized tests, writing excellent personal statements, and exhibiting an impressive commitment to a combination of the arts, athletics, local and global service, and leadership positions on or off campus.

Di Dina Aletras / AMG e Red. Online OnTheSpot
In short, there are many paths to success at TASIS. This month we offer a look at six more exemplary students from the Class of 2020.
Remarkable Leader To Study Economics at Duke Kunshan

Michael Ulku-Steiner Leadership Award recipient Giulia de Cristofaro (Brazil/Italy) '20 will study Economics at Duke Kunshan University, a Chinese-American partnership of Duke University and Wuhan University.

Outstanding IB Student To Study Mechanical Engineering at ETH or Imperial

A stellar 42 points on his IB Diploma Programme® assessment helped Giorgio Cardani (Italy) '20 secure offers from ETH Zurich, University of Zurich, University College London (UCL), Polytechnic University of Milan, University of Bath, and University of Edinburgh.

Aspiring Entrepreneur Chooses Parsons School of Design

Amela Buzi (Albania) '20 will seek a degree in Strategic Design and Management at Parsons, selecting the esteemed art and design school over University of the Arts London (London College of Fashion), City University London, Coventry University London, Pace University in New York, and Fordham University.

Exceptional AP Student To Study History of Art at The Courtauld

Aspiring art curator Katya Panasenko (Russia) '20 will study History of Art at The Courtauld Institute of Art, selecting one of the world's foremost specialist colleges over University College London (UCL) and University of York.

AP Standout Moves on to USC

Filippo de Cristofaro (Brazil/Italy) '20, an AP Scholar with Distinction, plans to study Finance at University of Southern California, selecting the outstanding private research university over University of Miami, University of South Florida, University of San Diego, Boston University, and Fordham University.

Dedicated Scholar To Study Biomedical Science at Edinburgh

Fiona Erskine (UK/USA) '20 will seek a degree in Biomedical Science at University of Edinburgh and ultimately hopes to either practice medicine or conduct medical research.

See more information on all recent graduates here:

