TASIS - Graduates of 2020 - Many Paths to Success GRADUATION CLASS OF 2020 TASIS students driven to find a home at an outstanding university can do so by pursuing an IB Diploma or by taking a number of AP courses and scoring highly on the corresponding exams. They may further bolster their candidacy by performing well on standardized tests, writing excellent personal statements, and exhibiting an impressive commitment to a combination of the arts, athletics, local and global service, and leadership positions on or off campus.