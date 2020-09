Parking rates have always been a hot topic in Lugano. Parking the car in one of the city car parks has a considerable cost and this is also to discourage the use of the car in favour of public transport and the Park & ​​Ride located on the edge of the city. However, solutions that do not go along with everyone’s habits, schedules and freedoms. For this reason, more and more people are choosing a motorised two-wheeled option - in Lugano there are 22,691 registered - to travel to the city: practical, fast and, above all, at no cost.

90% use them for work

After the Federal Council decided that from 2021 cities and municipalities will have the right to collect parking fees for two-wheeled motor vehicles (motorcycles and electric bicycles with a maximum speed of 45 km / h), the Conference carried out a consultation on the possible introduction of the payment of the tax. Hence the question of the Northern League municipal councilors Andrea Censi and Andrea Sanvido ‘Another tax for centaurs and cyclists? No thanks!’

The Town Hall makes it known that it is willing to investigate the issue without commenting on the if, how and when. ‘The strong presence of motorcycles and scooters places the authority on the problem of the continuous search for specific parking areas to be allocated to this category of vehicles which today are becoming increasingly difficult to find’. However, the introduction of the tax is not on the agenda: to date ‘the Municipality does not consider this measure a priority’ and in any case, ‘the procedure necessary for the introduction of such a measure requires an important legal process in which citizens and trade associations can express themselves at any time’ - Mayor Marco Borradori explained ‘if the trend that sees an increase in motorcycles and the difficulties of creating spaces to park them should continue’,

Finally, the questioners say they are concerned that any tax on the motorcycle parking spaces risks disadvantaging the businesses of the city centre. According to the Town Hall, however, today the stalls are used 90% by those who work in the centre occupying them for the whole day.

Accidents are on the rise

For motorcyclists in the Lugano area the city police have launched the ‘OK Biker’ campaign aimed at motorcyclists to prevent accidents, and not without a reason. Statistically, in September there are the highest number of accidents involving two wheels and the reasons are varied, from the complete resumption of activities to the change of season that brings down temperatures. In 2019 - 94 accidents were recorded in Lugano with the involvement of at least one motor vehicle, 28 more than the previous year, for a total of 41 injured motorcyclists of which 19 were seriously injured. However, claims decreased compared to 2015, when 112 were recorded. In the last five years, a total of 152 accidents with light injuries were recorded, 92 people were seriously injured and one died. The age group of the main manager is between 45 and 65 years.

For ten days (until 19 September) checkpoints are planned near the places where motorbike accidents are most concentrated: in via Motta in Centro, viale Cassone in Pregassona, via del Tiglio and viale Cassarate in Cassarate, via Capelli in Viganello, via Besso and Breganzona. The stopped centaurs will be made aware of the dangers and in particular the correct behaviours to avoid them. Thanks to the material provided by UPI, gadgets and information leaflets will be distributed. Only serious infringements will be sanctioned - the police said.

