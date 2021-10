Police have identified the people involved, but so far there have been no arrests. This is what the Public Ministry told RSI about the aggression suffered by two taxi drivers in the night of Friday, close to the shelter in Lugano.

The gang of «eight young drunk men» approached the stationary cabbies at around 1 a.m. and then proceeded to provocate, opening the doors of the cars», as La Domenica had reported by Andrea Festa, President of the Taxi Ticino Uniti association. «One taxi driver got out and was shoved to the ground and beaten. The second driver, who called police, was also badly beaten.»

The alleged offenses against the responsible individuals are of assault, brawling, causing injury and criminal mischief.

