The federal government cannot issue COVID certificates for those individuals deemed recovered on the basis of a rapid antigen test. The reason? Technical problems, the Federal Office of Information Technology and Telecommunication (FOIT) specified today.

New certificates were due to be issued starting today. The federal government has opted to introduce them as a temporary solution since PCR tests are in short supply as a result of high demand caused by the wave of the Omicron variant.

It has been proven that the result of a positive rapid antigen test is highly reliable in the current epidemiological situation, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) emphasizes on its website. «False positives» are very unlikely.

So far, those cured of coronavirus had to submit a PCR test to obtain a COVID certificate. As an alternative, a valid certificate could be obtained only in Switzerland based on an antigen test.

It is presumed that only a few people will be affected by the glitch, as only rapid antigen tests performed as of today, Jan. 24, will entitle the certificate.

Existing certificates are not affected by the glitch, the statement points out. Issuance of all other types of COVID certificates is working as usual. In the meantime, technicians are working hard to fix the problem.

