Spring temperatures were present throughout Switzerland this weekend whilst in neighboring Liechtenstein a record of 21.9 degrees was recorded beating figures in 1998 and 1990 when 21.7 degrees was noted by MeteoSwiss. High temperatures for this period of the year were measured in Bad Ragaz (SG) and Altdorf (UR), where 20 and 19.8 degrees were recorded respectively.

The period of good weather - which began on Friday and which contrasts with the low temperatures of a week ago - should continue over the next few days and at least until the end of February. The mild climate is not limited to the Plateau. The snow at altitudes below 1000 meters has melted.