The editorial by Paride Pelli

It is a fact that further fuels our fears and makes us even more suspicious and vulnerable. There was really no need: we were concentrated "in defence" on one front, now suddenly another one opens, unexpected and insidious. Islamic terrorism - the one that changed the world starting from 11 September 2001 with the attack on the Twin Towers, a real declaration of war that we all still have in our eyes, and which subsequently hit more also resumed the Old Continent, just think of the Parisian attack on the editorial office of "Charlie Hebdo" or the one at the Bataclan, both in 2015 - it has now manifested itself, fortunately without leaving corpses in its path, even in our country.

In our small and sunny Ticino, this patch of land that we all imagine to be protected and from all kinds of radicalism and fanaticism, and always sheltered from the worst extremist upsurge, yesterday reached the point of no return. Or at least a point that will remain engraved on the calendar and in memory, as happens with all "firsts". And this has also happened in a place that for the people of Lugano is the nerve centre of the city, the ideal space for a thousand meetings and appointments, for shopping and light-heartedness. Right here, at 2 pm yesterday, a 28-year-old Swiss citizen, already known for her ties to jihadist terrorism, stabbed a young woman in the throat, causing her injuries considered serious, attacking another in a less brutal way.

From the testimonies of those who witnessed the scene it was immediately understood that something more serious and deeper was hiding in the motive, something that perhaps went well beyond a violent altercation or an isolated gesture of a deranged person. A few hours later, in the press conference called by the authorities, the confirmation of the terrorist matrix arrived only between the lines, not in a clear and unequivocal way as expected, but to dispel any doubts Fedpol thought about it late in the evening, which the radicalization of a women confirmed. It is therefore now evident, even judging by the faces of the authorities at the press conference, that it was not a simple stabbing.

The way in which this bloody event happened also confirms how terrorism has changed a lot in recent years. The attacks organized and carried out by groups with a well-defined chain of command have decreased, while the number of autonomous cells has increased (some also present in nearby Italy and with branches in Ticino as in the ascertained case of Lecco) or, in rarer cases , of individual terrorists. This "evolution", if we can call it that, has accelerated the search for a new lexicon and the label chosen is that of "lone wolves". They are among our main enemies, difficult to identify precisely because they are far from the pack. It is painful to say this, but they are enemies who, since yesterday we know it with complete certainty, dwell among us. In Ticino, in Lugano.

