Tesla plummets on Wall Street, where it closed down 12%, in in what was its largest downturn in 14 months. It was indeed from September 2020 that it had not lost so much in a single session.

Stocks continue to be affected by the outcome of the survey on Twitter made by Elon Musk but also some statements by Michael Burry, the investor made famous by the movie «The Big Short», saying that Musk may be willing to sell Tesla shares to cover his personal debts.