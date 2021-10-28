It’s been almost three months since the whole Canton of Ticino has embraced my family. Many people wanted to show their affection towards my dad through a thought, a flower, a tear, a smile. It has been a long and difficult time, and it’ s not easy to find the right words in front of «this widespread feeling», as Franco Battiato sang in his song which reminds us the most: «E ti vengo a cercare». The important thing for me to say is that this shower of love did me good, consoling me, helping me, and I shall forever hold it in my heart with enormous gratitude as the ultimate great gift from my father. I also reflect on the cards or the long letters that have allowed me to discover aspects of his character that I did not know. They have made me ponder, move, laugh (»because I like what you think and what you say/because I see my roots in you»). And so many memories overlapped with my own: the smile, the voice, the kindness, the calmness, the patience, the generosity, the advice on which high-school to choose, the letters and crafts from kindergarten kept carefully in his home, the chocolate and stracciatella ice cream we ate at the end of every lunch. Here, I would like to thank you with a simple thought, as sweet and carefree as a bowl of ice cream. This is how our days were, «because I feel good with you». Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.