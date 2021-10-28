  • 1
Thank you all

NEWS

Carlotta Borradori daughter of Marco Borradori shares a letter

di Carlotta Borradori OnTheSpot

It’s been almost three months since the whole Canton of Ticino has embraced my family. Many people wanted to show their affection towards my dad through a thought, a flower, a tear, a smile. It has been a long and difficult time, and it’ s not easy to find the right words in front of «this widespread feeling», as Franco Battiato sang in his song which reminds us the most: «E ti vengo a cercare». The important thing for me to say is that this shower of love did me good, consoling me, helping me, and I shall forever hold it in my heart with enormous gratitude as the ultimate great gift from my father. I also reflect on the cards or the long letters that have allowed me to discover aspects of his character that I did not know. They have made me ponder, move, laugh (»because I like what you think and what you say/because I see my roots in you»). And so many memories overlapped with my own: the smile, the voice, the kindness, the calmness, the patience, the generosity, the advice on which high-school to choose, the letters and crafts from kindergarten kept carefully in his home, the chocolate and stracciatella ice cream we ate at the end of every lunch. Here, I would like to thank you with a simple thought, as sweet and carefree as a bowl of ice cream. This is how our days were, «because I feel good with you». Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

