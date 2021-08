«You are the most successful Swiss women’s medal delegation ever and the most successful since the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki. Every time you’’ve moved me, I wish I could have been there with you and embraced you all,« Amherd wrote in the letter published today by the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). Switzerland, 24th in the medal table, completed the Tokyo Olympics with a total of 13 medals: three gold, four silver and six bronze.

The «minister» of sports then reminded the challenges linked to the pandemic and the general uncertainties of recent months. «I admire you for your perseverance and for your willingness to focus on the objective, leaving out all the rest,« she added, pointing out that these are the very qualities that make the athletes «a model for adults and children».

The final part of the letter from the Federal Councillor reiterates the multi-level commitment of Swiss Olympic, the Federal Office of Sports - and its collaborators in Tenero and Macolin (BE) - and the Federal University of Sports, as well as the promotion of the top sport of the army. Of the 13 medals, Amherd recalls, seven were won «by temporary contract top sportswomen and sports soldiers».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata