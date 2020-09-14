The 2020/21 Migros Ticino prize for historical research on Italian Switzerland is released

The Migros Ticino Prize for research on the history of Italian-speaking Switzerland aims to encourage the publication of research on subjects such as of history, ethnography, linguistics, art and history of literature relating to the Italian speaking part of Switzerland.

The main prize winner recieves 10,000 francs. The Commission will also award special mentions of CHF 3,000.

The deadline for submitting the research work is May 31, 2021. Interested parties must send their research to the address: Migros Cultural Center Ticino, via Serrai 1, CH-6592 S. Antonino.

The research must be unpublished and written in Italian.

The documentation must be accompanied by a hard copy of the full text of the research, a personal curriculum vitae and the list of loans received, promised or requested from other public or private bodies.

From 1985 to 2019, the Migros Ticino Prize for research into the history of Italian-speaking Switzerland was awarded to 18 researchers. Quality works are increasing and since 1997 - in addition to the Prize, special mentions have also been awarded: during the past eleven editions, 20 mentions have been awarded to works of particular scientific and cultural value.

The announcement and regulation of the Migros Ticino Award can be downloaded from the Migros Ticino Cooperative website .

