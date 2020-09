Swedish authorities have removed three minors from their parents after they have been kept locked inside for four months, each in their own room, fearing they would contract Covid-19.

The boys aged between 10 and 17 years old were forbidden to leave the house where they live with their parents and even to see each other, reports the lawyer Mikael Svegfors, quoted by several British media including the Guardian and the Daily Mail.

It is a family of immigrants in Sweden, with parents who do not speak Swedish well and do not follow local news, but refer to information that comes from their country of origin, where a lot of measures have been imposed to combat the pandemic stringently.

For months the three boys were confined each to their own room, where they also ate their meals, behind a ‘barred’ door, which has emerged from the reconstruction of the court in Jonkoping, in southern Sweden. The parents deny the charges and have announced they will appeal.

