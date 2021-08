The 4th pandemic wave, currently starting to hit Switzerland, comes from the unvaccinated. Philippe Eggimann, president of the French-speaking medical society, underlined the fact and launched a further appeal from the scientific community: anyone who has not yet been immunized against this virus should think again and get involved.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported yesterday that the number of hospital admissions, rising exponentially, is now getting close to that reached during the peak of last spring. The weekly total has actually multiplied by thirty since the beginning of July.

People currently hospitalized were infected two weeks ago, continued Eggimann from the newspaper’s Fribourg columns. «So while there is apparently some stabilization, we do not know yet exactly how it will end.» Based on the opinion of the experts, it is to be expected that admissions will continue at this rate for at the very least another fortnight.

He advises great caution when returning to school: «The Delta variant is more infectious and therefore the probability of transmission in classrooms is high. The situation in the schools will have to be analyzed «week by week,« he adds.

The president of the French-speaking doctors is already looking at a possible fifth wave, which he believes can be avoided by a third dose of vaccine. The antibodies of the people who are most at risk, those who were first immunized between February and March, will drop over the next few months, so it is imperative to be prepared now for this additional boost, he warns.

