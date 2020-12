Read the editorial by Paride Pelli

The political climate, pending the resolution of the Federal Council, is not a calm one: some cantons have defined the package of measures put into consultation as a «serious threat» to confederal cooperation. In Valais there was even talk of a «scandalous» announcement, while all the French cantons promised battle and studied a common strategy to get in the way of a federal Bern. Ticino too, one of the regions most affected by the virus did not stand by officially asking for a calmer output - that, in the event of an effective tightening of provisions that Bern guarantees additional and concrete financial support to various sectors being affected.

Today we will hear whether our leaders in Bern will opt for the hard line that was announced on Tuesday - that is, a sort of «curfew» for leisure time after 7 pm - or whether the considerable pressure exerted by business circles through the cantons will manage to make them a little milder This second case, which would be a sort of new «Swiss» compromise, would give precious oxygen to the economy in the run up strategic of the Christmas period but certainly would not solve the problems at the root, neither on the health front nor on that of entrepreneurship and commerce which has been so badly affected. Taking this into consideration a question is once again topical: does federalism prevent Switzerland from effectively fighting the pandemic?

Of course, being able to manage the crisis in a differentiated way at a regional level is «a real advantage “said Minister of Health Alain Berset: provided, however, that all the institutional actors involved do their part. The feeling, however, is that not everyone in recent weeks has given the right weight to the coronavirus issue, as evidenced by the measures, for example, those adopted in a more bland and superficial way than elsewhere by populous cantons such as Aargau and St. Gallen, which altogether touch on the million inhabitants. And if our leaders had been criticized in the past for having bowed to the economy and neglected the health of the population, today we could see a real retaliation: confirming the proposal in consultation,

We remain convinced that health and the economy, despite the dramatic and agitated unfolding of a pandemic, are not incompatible and that they must try to coexist in a balance as fragile as it is fundamental for a liberal state: the risk that these two pillars end up colliding is nevertheless present, especially after the announcement of Bern, which the cantons did not like either for the times or for their delivery of ways. Today we will therefore know whether, after Christmas, we will have to endure a new «leisure curfew» after 7 pm, perhaps accompanied by other restrictive measures, or whether Bern will take a partial step backwards, yielding to the pressures that with the approach of decisions were naturally made more decisive. Always remembering that in the end, what makes the real difference is people’s common sense.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata