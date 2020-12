The demand for office space will drop by about 15% over the next 10 years, according to a Credit Suisse study. Homework in the future will represent a fixed share in the employment rate of many workers, the big bank’s economists say in a statement. Therefore, most companies do not foresee new leases for now: they prefer to evaluate the impact of the diffusion of the home office on their own office needs.

In the post-COVID-19 era, companies will have to convince their employees to return to the office. According to Credit Suisse, the importance of an attractive location, characterized not only by good accessibility, but also by the high quality of the environment and a wide range of services, should not be underestimated. This point could widen the gap between the center and the periphery of the big cities in terms of the supply of space, vacancies and prices. The continuing environment of low interest rates and limited investment alternatives also creates a strong incentive to invest in new construction projects. Although fewer office licenses have been issued in the past two years than the long-term average, the future expansion of space is likely to be excessive, against the expected absorption capacity of the market. The supply situation varies between the various centers, this is what emerges from an analysis by the institute’s experts on the five main office markets in the country. Geneva is distinguished by a high share of excess supply, in Lausanne the availability has decreased compared to last year thanks to strong demand, in Basel many areas are currently being vacated, while Zurich and Bern are characterized by a shortage of supply in the center , in the face of external areas where the availability of offices is high. The increase in rental rates that has occurred simultaneously in most markets since 2018/2019 has now stopped due to COVID-19. It should turn into a decreasing trend.