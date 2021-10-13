The Alpine Cheese Festival will be held in Bellinzona on the 16th/17th October

It’s a tempting occasion for all lovers of good Alpine cheeses to sample the 2021 vintage. On Saturday, October 16, from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sunday, October 17, from 10 am to 5 pm, visitors will be able to sample vintage cheeses at the Autumn Show in Bellinzona, which is organized by the local merchants’ association. 42 mountain farmers will represent the regions of Ticino and the area of Mesolcina. Because of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the fifty or so stalls will be located only in Piazza Governo (therefore no longer in Via Teatro and Piazza Nosetto). For the same reason, there will only be cheese avaialble: wines, bread, honey and chestnuts will make a return next year. The award ceremony for the best alpine cheese of the show is set for Sunday at 14:00 pm: a panel of experts from the Ticinese Association of Cheese Tasters led by Renato Bontognali and a Slowfood panel led by its president Franco Lurà will assess more than 50 different cheeses in detail and decide the classifications for the various categories. A visit to Bellinzona is a must to and to support the mountain communities by purchasing their products during these difficult times.