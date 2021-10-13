The Alpine Cheese Festival will be held in Bellinzona on the 16th/17th October

The project is necessary to ensure the safety of the 56-year-old hydroelectric plant - A construction programme has been drawn up that includes monitoring and other measures to minimise the impact on the environment.
The number of vacant houses in the Mendrisiotto district is increasing again, with 1,400 - The municipality of Balerna has recorded the highest growth in the last year, while Mendrisio has recorded a slight decrease
The walkway between Via della Posta and Via Magatti, where lush greenery takes center stage - Maurizio Romano’s idea has won over the other shopkeepers and now all kinds of plants can be seen - Valenzano Rossi: « An excellent initiative».