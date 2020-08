Federal Councillor Viola Amherd will be preesent this evening from 19:00pm at the Lugano Congress Center.

Also present will be Norman Gobbi, Rocco Cattaneo, Marco Romano, Greta Gysin and Bruno Storni. The evening has been organised by the PPD 60+ Association and the Club dei Mille. To attend please register via by callong 091 825 23 77.

Mrs. Amherd, we are still in a pandemic phase, which is causing great burdens to the country. Are planes really necessary right now?

To ensure the safety of the population, especially in the future, from all aerial threats, they are necessary. Today our fighters are still there. But by 2030 they will have reached the end of their life cycle and will have to be taken out of service. And if we want to protect ourselves again from 2030 on, we must start now with the purchase of new aircraft. It’s not like the masks, which were found in a couple of weeks by the Federal Council. Planes take years. The situation regarding the pandemic is difficult. A year ago no one was calculating with this emergency. We had a crisis plan, but no one thought the virus would come. But we were prepared, and the same must be true for other crises and other threats. We don’t know what the next one will be. We cannot say: Now we have a pandemic, we don’t think about the rest anymore «. For the protection of the population it would be harmful;.

Aren’t you afraid that the priorities for citizens are other?

On the one hand there are fears related to the economy and the management of the pandemic, on the other I think that the population has understood that the army is there in times of need. This also signals to the public that the army must be equipped for every event and type of crisis .

How do you respond to those who argue that security threats lie elsewhere and that we should invest in cyber defense and in the fight against terrorism rather than in air protection?

In the fight against terrorism, fighters are important: terrorist attacks can obviously also take place in airspace. On the cyber defense side we are strengthening. For example, in recent years we have increased our staff and created a new training course for recruits in this sector. It is one of our priorities. But as mentioned, we cannot focus on just one type of threat. New threats, such as cyber threats, do not replace existing ones. Rather they add to it. There is often talk of hybrid warfare, done with multiple means. From disinformation to conventional weapons. We must prepare on all fronts to protect ourselves.

What are the threats that come from heaven for a small country in the middle of continental Europe?

The terrorist attacks are a scenario that cannot be excluded. Attacks from other states are certainly not the most realistic threat, but our planes must also be engaged in the air police service, which ensures that all planes from other countries comply with the rules, for example within the limits granted to them. If there is a conflict, we make sure that our airspace is not used by the countries involved, so as not to jeopardise our neutrality. Added to this is security during conferences. If, for example, a conference on peace in Syria is held in Geneva, with representatives from all over the world, we must guarantee the protection of all. And in these cases the Air Forces are permanently engaged. The same is true during the WEF.

Why not take advantage of the NATO umbrella?

We cannot expect others to do our job. We have to do it. We cannot leave a kind of black hole in Swiss airspace, in the middle of Europe, where there are no rules. It would not be in solidarity with other European countries and it would not be compatible with our neutrality.

Would it really be impossible to protect ourselves without fighter jets?

Yup. The military is a global system. If the planes fall, a pillar of the system falls, which cannot function in the event of a crisis. Both in the event of attacks and in the context of the air police service’.

The opponents argue that an air defense could be set up by spending only 4 billion francs, 3 on surface-to-air defense (considered more important) and 1 on aviation using lighter aircraft for police duties.

It would be nice if we could spend less. But these light or training aircraft are not even suitable for police service. They are too slow, do not go high enough and do not have the necessary radar system. This is the reason that no country in the world uses these drill aircraft for police duties, let alone defense. Not even Italy does it, the same country where the Leonardo training aircraft is manufactured. If we threw a billion francs to the wind for planes that cannot perform the necessary tasks, it would be a waste of public money ».

Austria has only 15 Eurofighters in service. Why should Switzerland buy between 30 and 40 aircraft?

Austria has a financial resource problem. The army, as evidenced by the Austrian media, is in a bad state and there are major discussions on the subject. The opposition is calling for more investment in the armed forces. A request that even comes from the SPÖ (the Austrian Social Democratic Party, ed) and which also includes the air forces. I am in contact with the Austrian defense minister, who asked me if it was possible to consult the experts we asked for air defense. And this month our experts were in Vienna. In short, Austria takes us as an example. And we shouldn’t go to a state that has difficulty setting up an air defense.

What are the countries that would be a model for Switzerland to follow?

“Countries like Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. They all have functioning air forces, with a number of aircraft that can guarantee patrolling the skies and resilience in case of attacks. Finland is almost on the same footing with aircraft purchases. What we want to guarantee with the Air2030 program in these countries is fulfilled. And this shows us that what we are hoping for is not so absurd ».

The people will vote on the principle of spending 6 billion francs on new fighters. The opponents, however, argue that the actual expenditure will be at least 24 billion.

The 6 billion is the purchase cost; for the following 30-40 years, or until the end of the life cycle of these aircraft, there will then be maintenance and operating costs. All costs will be paid from the regular army budget. There are no cuts in other sectors such as training or socializing. Even for the F / A-18s we have now there are maintenance and operating costs. And relatively high: as for a car, the older the vehicle, the greater the costs. It is difficult to say for sure what the maintenance costs will be for new fighters: it will depend on the type you choose. From the experiences made with the F / A-18 it can be said that the maintenance costs for the entire life span of the vehicles are about double the purchase price.

Why not submit to the people also the type of aircraft?

“This was a decision of the Parliament, which chose to submit the question of principle relating to the purchase of new fighter aircraft to the popular vote. A good choice. Do we want to continue to protect the population from threats from the air from 2030, yes or no? So we want to buy new fighters, yes or no? This is the question. Who the manufacturer of the jets is is not as important as the price-quality ratio of the model you choose. Evaluations are ongoing. And once they are done, the government will make a choice. Personally, I would like to purchase the best model at the best price. It’s like buying a bike. First I have to decide if I need a mountain bike, a city bike or a road bike. And once it’s clear I’ll go see which brands are right for me.

Behind the choice of the manufacturer (American, French, ...) is there not also an indirect choice of foreign policy, which would justify a popular vote?

«We have good contacts with each country of producers in contention. If the various models prove that they are all on the same level, which I hope, the Federal Council will have to act strategically. And cooperation with the country of production, for example in training, is a criterion for evaluating the means. It will be taken into account ».

What happens with the 6 billion in case of a no?

They will remain in the army budget. They will not return to the coffers of the Confederation but would be invested in other army systems ».

Some criticize the way in which the image of Fanny “Shotty” Chollet, the first fighter pilot in the army, is being exploited, also traced by the campaign posters. What do you reply?

I can’t understand the criticism. We have a driver who has finished a tough training, who has made it. I have always been involved in the promotion of women, even before entering politics. And when a woman gets an important and not easy to get position, she has to be shown. Also as a model to follow. The last time we voted on fighters, my predecessor focused on a man pilot. I have never heard anyone criticize him for this .

The dossier is very important to your Department. How is the campaign experiencing personally?

Certainly the pandemic makes everything even more special. Due to the virus many voting events have been canceled and now they are all concentrated in a short time. It is an intensive phase, but also interesting, especially the events in which I come in contact with the population and I can answer their questions I like.

