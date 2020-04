April 14th is the day where their year should have ended. Three hundred days of mandatory military conscription, and then released into their professional future allowing them to organise their worlds with no more military obligations.

However due to the COVID19 emergency plans have changed and their stay in army greens has been extended by an additional 75 days, until the end of June. Two medical soldiers Charlotte Pini, from Morbio, and Adrian Scheggia (both 20 years old) from Biasca, are part of the five thousand soldiers that were mobilised starting from March (3,800 are health workers, employed to support about fifty hospitals for the service of support to civil authorities). Both have trained as Swiss military and are based within the medical services as this is the chosen direction they intend to follow once the military obligations are completed.

They are stationed in Riazzino and belong to a division of around thirty soldiers. Charlotte works on the military ambulance and takes care of transporting patients from one hospital to another.

A typical day

“The day varies depending on the shift: morning or evening which could be anything from 8 to 12 hour shifts” says Charlotte, who after her high school graduation volunteered for military service and intends to start in the autumn her dental studies. “As a rule, we rotate four consecutive days on with four days off. The task of my detachment is to support civilian ambulances, with the transport of patients to and from hospitals designated for the treatment of COVID cases. We work in groups of three, which include the health soldier, the driver of the vehicle and a professional rescuer. For now, the most laborious task is the effective transport of the patient, during which we are (rightly) required to wear the best personal protection available which, especially during long journeys, is not particularly pleasant. Fortunately, for now, I haven’t experienced too many complications in person”

Adrian underwent training as a social worker. In September he will begin physiotherapy studies at Supsi. Continuing his military service gave him the opportunity to fill the year between the entrance exams and the start of the new training. “They support nursing assistants in various activities, such as bringing meals, providing some aspects of patient hygiene, helping to change medication, disinfecting surfaces, and helping out generally in the ward. The assistance of the military relieves certain tasks and with its tendency for precision, organisation, and teamwork. Army training has come in handy in this real case, even if the circumstances are different from the classic use for which the health troops are foreseen. “We are not professional sanitary workers but our function within the army is that of the sanitary soldier. So, we can say that we had a base during our “normal” service, and when we receive the assignment, we prepared instructions more targeted to the situation, “ says Adrian. “Our education has been adequate for the situation we face - moreover, the presence of a professional rescuer allows to fill any gaps” says Charlotte

The teachings

In a context still marked by uncertainty, it is too early to make budgets and to make short-term projects. “But the awareness of having had a useful experience remains,“ explains Adrian.

” I learned French and the military service above all has given me confirmation in my life choices. Here in the intensive care unit I see the physiotherapist’s work on patients. Without military service, not even in an internship, I would never have had this experience. What I have seen spurs me on toward the training I intend to follow. The military has changed me - I feel more mature - I take the day in another way. Now I understand the resilience learned. I have changed in the perception of effort, fatigue, long day, constant commitment”. Charlotte also believes she has learned a lot. “This experience has taught me a lot; I love helping others it has been a difficult but priceless experience for personal growth. Health education will always be useful to me. I am very happy with this experience and I hope to have convinced a friend of mine to perform military service. Here I’ve learned to be more flexible; I have more patience; I make more compromises. Essential characteristics for collective life and teamwork”.

Additional Assistance

Also in service is Captain Marco Spacio from the sanitary company 2 which is one of the high service militia formations which entered service on March 17. After a week of targeted education, his soldiers are deployed in rotation almost everywhere to support hospitals and homes for the elderly.

Many patients suffer feelings of fear and loneliness

The soldiers are witnessing these touching moments - There is homesickness “but it’s better to be here”

Like all those who work on the front, even the two twentysomethings happen to be confronted with incredibly touching and emotional episodes from a human and personal point of view. “A patient has openly shown and transmitted to me the feeling of fear that everyone hides under a brave face; he was afraid, he could see himself, and this has struck me a lot. We only see these people for short periods and try to keep the spirit up; seeing this unfiltered fear really cemented in me the importance of being able to help in any way we can,” says Charlotte.

But in addition to that of this disease there is also the drama of loneliness with which patients must live, also because of the safety prescriptions to avoid infections. “What has affected me the most,“ recalls Adrian, “was when an elderly man who was ill asked to see his loved ones and was denied this possibility because of the coronavirus.”

Family and social life are missing (all leave has been suspended), there is homesickness, but the two soldiers are perfectly aware that even without military obligations they would still be forced to stay at home. Their free time, within the range of their duties, is spent reading, listening to music and so on. “Paradoxically, I can live more” social life “by being part of the military,“ says Adrian. “Better here to help out than stuck in the house,“ agrees Charlotte. She also takes advantage of this to launch a warning: “Being able to contribute in such an unexpected and serious situation makes me feel proud of the work we are doing. Despite this, seeing around too many cars and people around for this period.

