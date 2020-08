Oreste Casalini, artist, sculptor and curator passed away last night in Rome, where he was hospitalised for lung cancer. Casalini was born in 1962 in Naples graduating from the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome. During his career he designed numerous permanent installations in private and public spaces. Casalini has been fighting cancer and his wife Ekaterina Pugach launched a fundraiser for combination therapy. Over the years Casalini has lived and worked in New York, Berlin, Dubai, Naples and in southern India; in 2010 he created permanent installations in Milan and Berlin, he participated in the 12th Venice Architecture Biennale as part of the ‘E-picentro’ project as artist and curator of the ‘In curtain’ section. His last exhibition in December 2019 ‘Forever’ was held at the Kou Gallery in Rome.