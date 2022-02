Today is the second day of the Russian attack on Ukraine and, if at first it was declared with some hesitation, it is now officially called «war». The world’s reactions are not waiting, between supportive words and the desire to respond to the Russian offensive.

Paris speaking

The moment is serious, «the most serious for Europe for decades,« Emmanuel Macron told the nation yesterday. And today the president, as the head of the Elysée Palace makes in moments of utmost crisis, consulted with his predecessors - Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande will be received at the Elysée - and, even more rarely, he sent his very own message to Parliament. From Brussels, Macron condemned Russia’s «duplicity» which « unleashed the war when we might yet have negotiated peace.» Forty-five days before the presidential elections, the war in Ukraine has distorted the priorities of politics, as witnessed by the precipitous turns of those - such as Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour on the far right, Jean-Luc Mélenchon on the far left - who in recent hours have distanced themselves from Vladimir Putin after defending him to the bitter end or excluding any hostile initiative in Ukraine. The president, in Brussels for the EU extraordinary summit, has announced that France «will continue to fully play its role of guaranteeing NATO allies by dispatching a new contingent to Estonia as part of the reinforced advanced presence, by anticipating participation in the European ‘police of the skies’ in the Baltic in March, and by accelerating the deployment in Romania» of its troops. Macron, who in recent weeks had intensified diplomatic efforts with the Kremlin and last night had yet another «frank» telephone exchange with Putin, denounced Moscow’s «duplicity»: just prior to the invasion in Ukraine, he complained in Brussels, «we were still discussing the details of the application of the Minsk agreements. So there is duplicity, there is a deliberate and conscious choice by President Putin to wage war when we could still negotiate peace.» The French president urged to «draw all the conclusions from the choice» of Putin to try to make European history falter and bring us back to the logic of empire and confrontation, mocking the principles that preside over international law».

London speaking

The world «must demonstrate» that Vladimir Putin cannot go unpunished. Boris Johnson’s words, pronounced in the early hours of today in a dramatic conversation with the Ukranian President Volodymir Zelensky, holed up in a Kiev under attack by Russian forces, are echoed this morning in London; but they are in fact for the moment more a wish than anything else, apart from the Ukranian flag hoisted at Downing Street next to the Union Jack as a gesture of solidarity. The British capital, however, is raising the threshold of outrage and of shock for the images of war that are bouncing back from the Eastern European front. Yesterday’s sanctions against Moscow brought to levels unprecedented by the Tory government (with 100 new individuals and entities targeted, Russian banks banned from the UK, bank accounts of Russian citizens and oligarchs on the island limited to a ceiling of 60,000 pounds) have also received the support of the Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer. As London pushes within the G7 for the expulsion of Moscow from the Swift international banking payments circuit and British Airways suspends all overflights in the vast Russian skies against the background of the cross ban that the two countries have imposed on their airlines. The newspapers meanwhile use the symbolic image of the bloodied face and bandaged head of a woman victim of the first bombings to describe «The agony of Ukraine», «Putin’s invasion» and «Europe’s black day», depending on the headlines of the Independent, Guardian or Times. While the Mirror and Sun tabloids comment on the same photo with an identical slogan: « Her blood on Putin’s hands». The Mail and the Telegraph, on the other hand, are already looking to the future: the former attributing to British intelligence the conviction that «Kiev’s days» are numbered; the latter evoking the evidence of «A new cold war» destined to last between Russia and the West. From the fact checking department of the BBC, finally, a warning: beware of fakes, images of other military theaters passed off as testimonies from Ukraine for propaganda purposes; or perhaps because of individual ignorance spread on social media and elsewhere.

Brussels speaking

The knot of the third sanctions package, the anticipation for the wave of Ukraine refugees. Following a long night of the European summit, Brussels wakes up with a second package of measures against Russia but with the internal divisions among the member countries intact. The exclusion of Moscow from the Swift system, the «lethal weapon» that many, from the U.S. to the Baltic countries, would like to include in the next tranche of sanctions continues to find resistance in countries such as Germany, Italy and Cyprus, concerned by the retaliatory effects on gas and European finances. In the meantime, the Foreign Affairs Council today will formally launch the measures approved overnight by the 27 heads of state and government. In the afternoon, the leaders of the allied countries will meet virtually in a NATO summit: the focus on the Baltic countries is the highest, deployment of troops to armor the eastern flank is underway for days now. But it is in the European quarter where the atmosphere is likely to flare up. The second package of sanctions, within the evening, could already be endorsed to come into force as quickly as possible. There are, however, technical deadlines to be met. An example? The document must be translated into all 27 languages of the Union before being published in the European Official Journal. The EU leaders, in the six-hour European Council, wanted to show once more the united face of the anti-Moscow alliance. But cracks are just around the corner. The sanctions approved yesterday are far-reaching and will affect «70% of the financial market» in Russia. A third package, announced by Charles Michel himself, could go further by including a stop to Moscow’s Swift payment system and, perhaps, even restrictive measures aimed at Vladimir Putin. And it could already be discussed at the meeting of foreign ministers. The Polish Donald Tusk, president of the EPP, this morning lights the fuse. «Those EU governments that have blocked difficult decisions (e.g. Germany, Hungary, Italy) have lost honor,« he wrote in a tweet. Over the weekend, however, European interior ministers will be meeting. The goal is to finalize an ad hoc plan for the refugees from Ukraine. With very different principles from those followed in the migration crises from North Africa: the solidarity of member countries with the most exposed European capitals is not up for discussion this time.

Berlin speaking

Waking up «in another world» yesterday, today Germans fear that war may also come to them. This was revealed by a Forsa survey, which shows that 58% of respondents are afraid that the conflict could reach Berlin. In the meantime, the Federal Republic is struggling with the poor conditions of the Bundeswehr, which in the words of an army inspector, who yesterday made the rounds of the network, would be «out of gas». It was then General Erich Vad, an operative under the Merkel mandates, and now in retirement, who declared in an interview with the television station NTV that currently delivering weapons to Ukraine would be meaningless from a military point of view, since the country will fall in a few days. «It must be mentioned that even the German army lacks bulletproof vests,« he added. The Minister of Finance Christian Lindner has also taken a position on the issue, pledging more resources for defense, and emphasizing: «German politics must learn that defense is also a priority». After the shock for what Olaf Scholz has defined the «Putin’s war», Angela Merkel also breaks the silence: to the DPA the ex-chancellor has expressed «the harshest condemnation for this striking breach of international law for which there is no justification». The war provoked by Russia « marks a deep rupture in the history of Europe since the end of the Cold War «, she added, and every effort of the German government, with the EU, the U.S., NATO and the G7 and « to limit the Russian military attack has my absolute support. There are numerous reviews in Germany about past mistakes as well. Angela Merkel has maintained stability and under her chancellorship the Ukrainian crisis has remained «a regional conflict», on which the delicate Minsk agreement was reached. There are those who believe, however, that not enough has been done to stop Putin and his aims, precisely in the years of the chancellor.

Beijing speaking

Meanwhile, China «opposes any illegal sanctions that harm Russia’s legitimate rights and interests,« deeming them unnecessary: Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin pointed out that «the United States has imposed more than 100 sanctions on Russia since 2011,« which then turned out to be «not fundamental and efficient tools to solve problems.» «What is the result of the sanctions ? I think everyone knows,« Wang noted in the daily briefing, and added that the punitive and restrictive measures «will only bring serious difficulties to the economy and people’s livelihood.» For this reason, Beijing «hopes that the parties affected will think seriously about it and try to solve the problem through dialogue and consultations.» China also refused today to call Russia’s action in Ukraine an «invasion» or to criticize Moscow despite the escalating assaults by the Russian army that are resulting in a growing number of casualties. In state media, the topic is kept off the front pages, while social media updates are steady and timely, including video clips of bombings and attacks posted on Weibo, the Mandarin-language Twitter, from Chinese students in Ukraine. The People’s Daily, the voice of the Chinese Communist Party, has placed the events of the war between Ukraine and Russia only at the bottom of the third page, reporting in a small article the contents of the phone call between the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Serghei Lavrov. President Xi Jinping, however, has not yet commented on Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s invasion decision, which came just weeks after the February 4 joint statement in which the two leaders put on paper that their friendship «had no limits.»

Moscow here

The Russian Senate, the highest chamber of the Parliament, has let it be known that a package of Moscow sanctions is being drafted in response to those of Western countries. While the markets try to recover from the collapse suffered yesterday after the beginning of the attack on Ukraine. The start of trading this morning at the Moscow Stock Exchange was postponed by three hours (from 7 to 10). The index in rubles, the MOEX, gained over 22%, that in dollars, RTS, 28%. However, this is still a fraction of what they lost yesterday. Following the anti-war protests that took place yesterday in about fifty Russian cities, which led to about 1,800 detentions according to the UN, the protests of disagreement continue. It has already collected more than 400,000 signatures an anti-war online petition posted on the Change.org platform: it is reported by the online newspaper Meduza, which says that the collection of signatures was created by human rights activist Lev Ponomaryov. Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, meanwhile, today received representatives of the so-called foreign ministries of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in Moscow, with whom he discussed the imminent opening of Moscow embassies in these territories. During the meeting, the head of Russian diplomacy repeated the reasons stated yesterday by President Vladimir Putin for the armed intervention in Ukraine, accusing the «Kiev regime» of «Russophobia and genocide» in the break-away territories.

