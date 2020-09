The decision to compulsorily quarantine the 2,500 students at the Ecole Hoteliere School of Lausanne was instructed by the student body after difficulties in contact tracing and given the high number of people who attended the parties organised between Wednesday and Saturday - just before the entry that has come into force of the latest restrictive measures introduced by the canton of Vaud back on the 17th September ‘ it has been impossible to trace all the contacts made since Saturday’. The cantonal doctor Karim Boubaker from Vaud explained to Corriere del Ticino.