Switzerland remains a virtuous model with respect to individual freedoms, even in the midst of a pandemic of historic proportions: in this country today there is no discrimination whatsoever, let alone health obligations, and it is no coincidence, in fact, that the rate of those vaccinated against COVID-19 is among the lowest in Europe. Yet we too are not lacking demonstrations of protest by those who would like to live as if the virus did not exist or did not pose a threat. That the alignments between pro and anti-vaccines are becoming increasingly polarized, it is undeniable and under the eyes of all: and it is also inevitable that the vaccinated people look with suspicion - or at least with some caution - those who are not. And vice versa.

The irony is that in just nine months has changed the paradigm that governed our fight against the virus: in January last year there was recorded, including well-founded controversy, a significant shortage of doses but everyone or almost wanted to vaccinate against the insidious knife, or declared they wanted to do, now the supplies arrive in abundance - Switzerland has just signed a new agreement with Pfizer - but few intend to be administer the preparations, so that the rate of vaccinated increases more slowly than elsewhere. A paradox within a paradox: by now, solid statistics confirm that nine out of ten patients in intensive care are not vaccinated.

This is why, starting in Ticino, we look with amazement at what is happening in Italy, where the number of those vaccinated is growing significantly. Merit also goes to the aggressive policy - for some « libertarian « - put in place by Mario Draghi, who in recent hours has launched the final blow, declaring himself in favor of the introduction of compulsory vaccination if the de «nitive endorsement of the preparations by the supervisory authorities arrives. The Prime Minister, during the same press conference last Thursday, has also outlined an autumn full of determination: with a vaccination campaign already at 69%, Draghi aims to cover 80% of the population by the end of September, with some of his ministers who keep as a goal even the ambitious 85%. Record-breaking percentages in a country with many facets in which there is still no law - except for health care - imposing compulsory vaccination.

In the too unvaccinated Switzerland, however, what is causing controversy is the fact that Swiss is forcing its flight personnel to be vaccinated, the first airline in Europe to take such a decision, which has been welcomed by a large number of employees. The president of the management Dieter Vranckx has spoken of an 85% approval rate among the workers, but has not expressed himself on the fate that will fall to those who will follow the orders of the top management. The concrete risk for Swiss is that without the necessary number of crew members they will end up having to cancel flights, losing important revenues.

This is a scenario that must be absolutely avoided, since in an already critical situation such as that of civil aviation, losing market share can only lead to further crises. Vranckx also highlighted another aspect that cannot fail to be discussed, especially in a society such as ours, which is unfortunately becoming more and more confused: the pilots and flight attendants who have announced that they have been vaccinated, either voluntarily or as requested by Swiss, are now the ones who have to cover the strenuous routes to Asia, where the restrictive measures to prevent the spread of contagion are much stricter than elsewhere, just think that in many cases the crew is not allowed to leave the hotel where they are staying.

This causes a sense of frustration among those who are vaccinated because colleagues who are not can work on more convenient routes. A reverse form of discrimination that we really didn’t miss at this delicate stage of our lives.

