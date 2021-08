As a result of press publications and reporting by the OCST union on cases of low wages and dissatisfaction among staff at the gaming house, the casino has commissioned two independent analyses to ascertain the truth. The findings were released today and show - the casino states in a note - the average wages «tend to be higher» than those provided in the casinos of Mendrisio and Locarno (where a CCL is in force, as opposed to Lugano), and also to those of another Swiss casino used as a benchmark. Specifically, regarding the low wages, the gambling house specified that they were «work agreements that provided for an hourly wage between 11.30 CHF/hour and 15 CHF/hour. They were « work contracts» of employees in training, who at the end of their training received salary increases and were then classified in the appropriate category. These contracts, possibly even misleading in their wording (something of which we take note and to which we will pay the utmost attention in the future) were already abandoned in 2019, as they referred to a specific activity implemented by the Casino, which is no longer in existence today».

A second analysis carried out among the staff, in addition, found that the corporate climate is «in line with the acceptable standards», which led the Board of Directors «to confirm the absolute confidence in its management, to which the Board of Directors recognises loyalty, absolute dedication and competence in the management of the company».

«We don’t have access to the data»

The results were also shared with the OCST union «although the criticism was deemed unfounded.» OCST which, says regional secretary Lorenzo Jelmini, «is delighted that the Casino has understood the mistake and removed that type of contract. As for the working climate, we are not as optimistic as they are, given that we have indications of problems from about sixty employees. In particular for the management of the personnel by the vice-director». On this subject, Emanuele Stauffer, president of the Board of Directors, contacted us to reiterate «our total trust in the vice-director, whose enormous work we appreciate. Moreover, she is not responsible for the personnel, so these remarks are quite unfounded. I believe rather that the complaints can be traced back to the change of direction last September, when this type of change physiologically provokes some discontent. So I don’t see any alarm signals».

Jelmini also asked the casino for more transparency: « They have given us the results of the internal survey and salary analysis, but we have not had access to the data. I find it unfair that a company owned by the public body (ed.: to the extent of 70%) does not provide not only us, but everyone, with the real situation of its employees».

