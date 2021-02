The discontent for some changes in the diplomatic corps has been the basis, in recent days, for a full-blown attack on Ignazio Cassis. The federal councilor was accused by some of the French press of not being in his place, of not knowing how to manage the Department of Foreign Affairs and even of weakening Switzerland. An extremely heavy judgment in tone and substance, but also surprising for the choice of time, in the midst of a pandemic crisis in which, between a lack of vaccines and economic sectors on their knees,

An unprecedented concentration of fire was carried out against Cassis, based on old episodes, some gossip, recurrent attacks by some well-known censors and, above all, a series of judgments collected from anonymous protesters (congratulations for their courage), to which certain newspapers have been willing to act as a platform. As often happens in these cases, fragments of truth have been mixed (missteps, errors and disputes are part of the career of any politician) with a good dose of forcing, putting together everything and more, with the equipment of a biased argument. which has accompanied the Ticino Federal Councilor like a shadow since before taking office.

Criticism, provided it is open and documented, is legitimate and necessary. The acrimony a so much per kilo is more than suspicious. Cassis ended up in the collimator for three reasons. First of all regardless, because with its advent it has shifted certain balances in the Government, to the detriment of the left, which in response never misses an opportunity to contest it. Secondly because it gave a new line to the department. Change, by its very nature, can arouse discontent and disappointment, especially when it challenges acquired situations and routines.

Not surprisingly, Cassis draws criticism from ex-diplomats with poisoned teeth and that some decisions are not welcome to certain international organizations. The «minister» had no problem changing gears with NGOs, demanding transparency in the assignment of collaboration mandates. When he dared (later «chastised» by Berset) to express doubts about the UN agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, he said what many of the insiders thought. He came to the FDFA, these are his words, to complete projects already in progress and to implement new ones over a ten-year horizon. He is a politician, not a diplomat, and he must respond to politics, not to circles that are indignant at choices they do not share.

The third reason is that the FDFA deals with divisive issues of Swiss politics, such as the institutional framework agreement and migration (just yesterday the Federal Council proposed the adoption of the UN pact). Whoever represents him moves on a tightrope and finds himself exposed to the crossfire of opposing factions. On the institutional agreement with the EU it is wrong to place responsibilities on Cassis that should instead be shared with the Federal Council (yesterday and today). Which is in danger of slipping into a dead end. After all, even those who dealt with the «dossier» as the current president of the Confederation, either did nothing or got burned in turn. Of course, Cassis made his mistakes and on some points he also had to receive justified criticism. But the crux of the matter goes far beyond foreign policy. It can be embroidered on the reasons behind the obvious attempt at delegitimization to which it was made the object.

The fact is that in 2023 there will be the renewal of federal powers and that, if the FDP were to lose consensus again, the position of the Ticino federal councilor would be the one most at risk. It is the first blow in a war of attrition destined to continue.

