The challenges of tourism in post-pandemic Ticino

Ideally a return to a normal time would be welcomed, on the other hand the new rules that are in place will no doubt change the future of travel as we know it. Now is a time of thinking ahead and maintaining safety. Now is the time to prepare and plan scenarios and embrace how technology can help tourism during this time. Elia Frapolli an expert tourism consultant shares his views.

The questions are at the forefront – such as – will we have a holiday this year? Will our destinations be up & running with safety measure in place? How should we dress and what should we be careful of? What are the needs that are emerging at this time?

The desire for fun and entertainment persists and has probably also increased due to the forced ‘quarantine’ that we have observed. It should be immediately stated that the tourism that we will see now and in the coming months will be different from what we experienced until before the pandemic. This is because there are rules of distancing and non-crowding that will necessarily change our customs. If we think about concerts and aggregation events, it is clear that we will not be able to enjoy them in the short term, but tourism will move towards different ways of having fun. A strong trend that we already see at the moment is that of nature, large spaces, and outdoor life. In fact, the online portals that allow you to book holiday homes or isolated cottages, of which our region is very rich, have been busy.

Is the need for a return to nature a circumstance that has developed only from the pandemic or was it a trend you were already observing?

It is a type of tourism already known, a regenerative tourism in which contact with green and nature is sought, but it is clear that the pandemic has accelerated this trend that perhaps would have taken years to fully establish itself. Today it responds to a more targeted need and mixes with the search for authenticity of the experience which, given the impossibility of being able to travel far, pushes us to enhance our beautiful territory, which we often do not know so well. Today we are also talking about transformative tourism, or the search for a particular and unique emotion in its essence, which transforms my way of being. Like the stays of a few days in a convent, in total silence and digital disconnection. Or experiences of yoga meditation or monastery at high altitude. We are describing tourism that is more aware and of essence than of appearance, a more democratic tourism, better spread on the territory and therefore more sustainable. If we opt for this more conscious formula, perhaps cycling there because it is a nice place close to home, we can support those who live on tourist trails in our beautiful Ticino regions. Moreover, a Ticino tourist who stops in Ticino for his holidays is clear that from an economic point of view it has a great impact on our territory.

The combination of tourism and technology, what stage are you experiencing today? Is it still possible to imagine a synergy or do the two areas proceed in separate silos?

Given that technology in tourism has a fundamental role, we must now frame the phenomena in the right perspective. Net of virtual reality and immersive masks, I think that man will always like to travel, move with people and experience emotions. Certainly, in the phase of decision and choice of destination, technology plays a formidable role, because not only does it inform me, but it anticipates the experience. Today I can see a video on my goal on a mobile phone, to understand if it is suitable for the rules with which we must live. Even in the field of reservations, to manage the amount of data and flows, it is essential to have very sophisticated technologies and engines. But today technology is also making us rediscover museums, because it puts them in value,

What advice can we give to those who work in tourism, in light of the trends we have described? What could be the most appropriate strategies?

Operators face at least two major challenges. The first is to survive, which is brutal, but realistic given that some realities have not yet reopened their doors. And the non-reopening is likely to put them in difficulty when this closure phase ends and tourist flows will reopen. At this stage, operators must think about how to ride the change to be ready when the situation has normalized. I imagine that this summer there may be an anomalous condition, of transition, a sort of half-opening. However, in 2021 the system will return to normal, but those who adapt to the new conditions and will seize the opportunities of the new niches, such as the value of experience, will be rewarded. It will also be appropriate to have an open mind appropriate to the period

