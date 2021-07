Aa3, or in other words, better than very good quality. This is the Moody’s rating for the City of Lugano. A city that, consequently, is reaffirmed: from 2017 to today, the rating has always remained stable (precisely, Aa3). So what does this mean in practical terms? The index, which is reduced to a minimum, actually measures the ability to repay the credits received according to a scale standardized and split between debts contracted in the medium and long term. More simply put, these rating agencies (in addition to Moody’s there are, for example, Standard&Poors and Fitch) are concerned with assessing the economic stability of a state, company or public body. As stated, Lugano for the fourth year in a row confirms its Aa3 rating, the fourth highest rating (the maximum is AAA). In specific terms, this means that the City’s financial situation highlights several strong points. Which are? «A solid financial performance supported by a strong and diverse economy,« states the Executive. But also an «increased fiscal flexibility with additional potential; cantonal framework conditions that guarantee the financial balance of the Municipality and solid financial results that have made it possible to pro-actively face the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic».