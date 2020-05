The square of Locarno when empty is beautiful. Architects and even several city councillors have repeated it several times when years ago they were discussing plans to embellish the square of Locarno. During these weeks when all activities were on hold Piazza Grande remained deserted. This area is usually teeming with tourists at this time but during these days only grocery stores and kiosks are open for business.

Even for a limited period this state of semi abandonment, contrary to what one might think, in some respects is not a good thing. “The situation is absurd” explained the municipal Bruno Buzzini - head of the Environment and Territory Department. “The area, despite being less busy has become very dirty - pigeon droppings and so on.” This applies to the arcades, but also to the actual square with its benches on the sides. “Pebbles - Buzzini explains - form a pavement that can absorb water”. In short, they are exceptional when it rains, because puddles do not form. “Due to them not being walked on the grass tends to grow between them which stops the absorption” he continues. So throughout these days a step-by-step washing operation has commenced, using a pressure washer, also under the arcades (which are private, but with the right of passage to the public and therefore the City has decided to take charge), and across the centre in Piazza Grande, for which it is a question, as mentioned, of carrying out an ‘eco-herbicide’.