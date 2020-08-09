The colours and smiles of Patrizia Wyss

‘The colour &, the smiles of Patty’ is the title of the exhibition dedicated to designer and photographer Patrizia Wyss and will be hosted by the Selvaggio Architecture Gallery in Ascona from the 12th August to 10th September. The collection of images on display share the author’s passion for travel documentation and the strong empathy that characterisies her everyday life.

Patrizia Wyss, who passed away last April, had an original and personal way of approaching the creation of an image, immersing herself in the situation, shooting only when she felt the vibration of her soul. In recent years, her interests have mainly focused on socio-geographical reportage, as well as on the development and creation of works related to nature. During her career she collaborated with international stock photography agencies and her works were also part of the collection of the Italian Photographic Archive.

Charity exhibition

The proceeds from the sale of the photographs of the exhibition to be held at the Selvaggio Architecture Gallery in Ascona will be donated to charity in favour of the Triangolo Association. The opening hours of the exhibition: Monday to Saturday, from 10:00 - 12:00 and again from 14:00 - 17:00

Vernissage - upon registration

The inauguration will take place on Wednesday 12th August at 6.30 pm. For organisational reasons, but also related to the current health emergency, interested parties are invited to participate and register at the e-mail address info@selvaggio.ch or call the telephone number 091 / 785.19.10

