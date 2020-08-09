The colours and smiles of Patrizia Wyss

EDUCATION
After last year’s counter-overtaking, the University of Friborg once again surpasses the University of Italian Switzerland (USI). No, we are not talking about a rivalry such as the one between Oxford and Cambridge complete with a regatta on the Thames, but rather the annual statistics on the satisfaction of freshmen from Ticino. Basically, abandoning sports metaphors, in the academic year 2019/2020 Fribourg has returned to be the most popular among new students in our canton, with 140 new registrations against 96 USI, in turn overtaken by Lausanne (120 registrations) and Zurich (111). This is what emerges from the annual overviewof the academic choices of university students from Ticino made by the Statistical Office (USTAT).