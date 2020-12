Amateur skiing, which Switzerland and Europe are discussing so much these days, is a sport recommended for its exceptional effects on psychophysical well-being. Almost impossible to disagree: the freedom and carefree gifted by this discipline would in all likelihood be the perfect cure for the worry and nervousness caused by persevering with the sneaky scourge. However, after the opening of Switzerland to skiing, one understandably wonders what the price to pay could be: in terms of health, ça va sans dire, but also of relations with our neighboring states, which do not seem at all convinced of the counter-current announcement by the Swiss authorities to open the ski lifts, albeit with restrictions that will be communicated tomorrow. The choice of the Confederation has made more than one nose turn up, not only outside national borders. Are winter sports, with all that they bring with them in terms of lack of social distancing, really essential at a time when the coronavirus is still around? The summer just passed - with its holiday spirit of revenge after the exhausting spring lockdown - has shown how spontaneous it is to let our guard down, consequently causing the much-maligned gatherings. are they really essential at a time when the coronavirus is still around? The summer just passed

Even skiing, let's face it, goes in this direction. Free time, open air, fun and, perhaps, a couple of glasses of mulled wine on the snow: all this contributes to lowering the attention threshold of many, with all the risks involved. Risks that should not be underestimated. God forbid. But not even magnified. We will never tire of repeating how much freedom, even in a delicate phase like this, must remain at the center of our life and our democracy. It is a value that should never be taken for granted. Naturally, to ensure that the opening of the lifts does not turn out to be an unconscious but dangerous "boomerang", it is necessary that, in addition to the sense of responsibility of anyone who decides to get on skis and sticks, incisive rules of behavior are established and at the same time clear. In any case, the recent data bodes well: several stations in Switzerland have been open for weeks and none of them have become, to date, a hotbed of infection. One more reason not to be carried away by the hypothesis of closing the lifts for fear that guests may get infected in the inevitable après-ski event: there are indeed protection plans for the catering sector, as has been repeatedly remarked by the insiders. And apparently, they are working.

Certainly, to quote Berset, the opening remains a big challenge: for this reason, after announcing that in Switzerland it will be possible to ski, the Minister of Health seems to be oriented to tighten the protection measures in winter resorts. As is known, there is talk of setting capacity limits for ski lifts, while creating waiting areas where skiers will have to respect the distances. Provisions for catering on the slopes are also being evaluated, with the closure at 15 for the premises and the huts, which will have to eliminate the self-service service. To avoid crowds, a limitation of presences between Christmas and New Year - when the bulk of the clientele will arrive - to two thirds of the average frequency of the last five years would be examined. In all cases, these are working hypotheses and possible measures that are not making the plant managers very happy and which are partly the result of external pressures on our country by Italy, France and Germany.

In the meantime, however, the threat of COVID-19 does not seem to intimidate the Swiss: in a survey by the SonntagsZeitung that involved nearly 3,000 people at the end of November, 63% of respondents said they will go skiing. Only 13% said they were against the Christmas holidays on the slopes, while 24% are still undecided. Percentages that confirm the (sacrosanct) desire of most people for freedom, fun and light-heartedness: three elements that, mixed together, could create an explosive and dangerous mix, as was the case of Ischgl, the town in Tyrol - called the "Snow Ibiza" - at the origin of the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Europe in the first acute phase of the pandemic. Therefore setting stakes is not only sensible, but a priority: before someone gets hurt.

