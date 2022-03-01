The cornerstones of the liberal world are felt in the darkest of hours

It is still too early to understand if the timid Russian-Ukrainian talks that took place yesterday in Belarus can actually be the first of more to come and if they will be able to change the terms of a conflict that continues, however asymmetrical and absurd it may be. What has happened so far allows us to record that the aggressor Vladimir Putin exudes arrogance, arrogance, inhumanity and irrationality bordering on madness. In all of this, it must be stressed that the insuppressible resistance of those who, in Ukraine but also in Russia, suffer oppression - and demonstrate it - is like a beacon that illuminates the night of reason. It is a resistance that refuses political colors and political connotations, or at least that is how it should be. Because the abuse of power is universally indefensible, a principle evident not only from the mobilizations of all national and international institutions of the free world (including Switzerland) - which together are creating a broad consensus in the West - but in particular from the counter-exodus of Ukrainians returning to their country to take up arms. It is a testimony that the cornerstones of the liberal world order (however far from perfect) not only survive, but are felt especially in the darkest hours. It is an invitation to the EU and NATO to be aware of their importance and to strengthen themselves instead of living, as before, of continuous fragmentations.

Given its current manifestations, the danger represented by Putin has been largely underestimated, either because the Trump presidency in the United States had glorified his figure (finding in this way numerous impersonators in the world), or because the priority has been, even during the Biden presidency, to keep a close eye on China. To the point that no one has been able to grasp, step by step, the process of leftist change of the Russian president. Any interviewer who has gone to Moscow in recent weeks has in fact found himself faced with an aggressive, emotional Putin and above all the bearer of a parallel dimension far removed from reality. And it is on this underlying vulnerability that the West and Ukraine are pivoting to progressively undermine his credibility and isolate him more and more from the world community. At the same time, a crucial contribution to victory or defeat will be given by what happens on the internal front, whose possible erosion could come to seriously bend the work of the aggressor. The war in a country such as Ukraine, considered by many Russians as a brother, has also overwhelmed the Russian society, particularly in large cities, triggering the street protests of recent days - which ended with thousands of arrests - and the reaction of figures within the system, where the «no» front is increasing. Not only from ordinary people, but also from intellectuals and people who have always been close to the Kremlin.

An independent survey revealed that less than one Russian in two was in favor of the recognition of the two separatist republics of Donbass, which was then followed by military intervention. The daughters of the Russian elite, such as Lisa Peskova, eldest daughter of Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, as well as Sofia Abramovich, daughter of one of the oligarchs of the early days, Roman Abramovich, who was present yesterday, in Belarus to serve as a mediator, have also condemned the invasion of Ukraine on social media, says the Jerusalem Post. Western sanctions are burning and it is estimated that the Russian oligarchs have already lost 126 billion dollars. If the internal breach of disagreement widens, Putin is set to pay severely for it.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata