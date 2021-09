Universities in Vaud and Neuchâtel announce the introduction of the COVID certificate. Both the Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and the Universities of Lausanne and Neuchâtel (UNINE) have agreed to implement the COVID certificate as mandatory when courses restart on September 21. The decisions were made in the immediate aftermath of the Federal Council’s announcement, which extended the use of the «health pass» while allowing high schools the liberty of forcing it on students. This measure applies to all courses and exercises at EPFL, indicated Corinne Feuz, the school’ spokeswoman, today. However, the agency clarified to Keystone-ATS that the courses will be accessible to all through distance learning. «Students who do not have a COVID certificate will therefore not be excluded from teaching,« she emphasized. This certificate will provide «better health insurance» for students who attend «in-person» courses. It will also allow full use of the facilities. «For our students, it will allow a real return to university life,« Feuz added. The EPFL is now working on implementing the controls. The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne is also considering the possibility of making the certificate compulsory among its employees. Such a measure, however, can only be taken after internal consultation, said the spokeswoman.

Vaccination on the spot

The student community at the University of Lausanne (UNIL) has also received a message from the management today about the introduction of the mandatory COVID certificate. All courses at the bachelor and master level are impacted by this measure. Details on the successful implementation of the measure will be disclosed next week. It is worth noting that the «health pass» will be mandatory from next Monday on the UNIL campus for entry to dining services, sports facilities and libraries. It will also be necessary to prove that one has the right papers to go to the EPFL restaurants and cafeterias. The two universities would also like to remind you that a vaccination campaign will take place on site from Monday. The two administrations of the vaccine will be possible on campus, the first even without an appointment. The vaccination will be provided by Unisanté. Students at the University of Neuchâtel were also informed today that the COVID certificate will be obligatory for the start of the academic year next September 21. Details of its implementation are still to be discussed in the coming days, but it is already certain that the «streaming» rebroadcast of courses will be guaranteed for people who cannot travel there, indicated the head of communication Nando Luginbühl.

Under consideration elsewhere

The introduction of the COVID certificate is also being considered at other universities in French-speaking Switzerland and Germany. In Fribourg, for example, the university’s head of communications, Marius Widmer, has indicated that a decision will be made at the beginning of next week. He specifically pointed out that without a «pass,« the capacity of the halls would again have to be reduced to a maximum of two-thirds.

At the University of Bern, the management has already decided to introduce a COVID certificate for all activities with the exception of bachelor’s and master’s level teaching as of September 1. Now, after yesterday’s decision of the Federal Council, the management is discussing with the canton, if and how it is possible to extend the obligation of the «health pass» to students attending the university. It should be possible to guarantee participation in courses also to those who do not have one, thanks to distance learning, for example.

