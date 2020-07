On July 6, artists & the public will return to the Scala in Milan albeit in a reduced form: the superintendent Dominique Meyer has announced today a mini season of four concerts on the calendar from 6 to 15 July.

The four concerts will be held with reduced formations and a maximum of 600 spectators, against the two thousand hosted before the Coronavirus.

Post July the theatre will close for maintenance work and reopen in September: the 3rd with Verdi's Requiem in the Duomo, followed by the 5th of Beethoven's Ninth in the theatre, both directed by Riccardo Chailly.

