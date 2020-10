The editorial by Paride Pelli

The word is once again on everyone’s lips also in Switzerland, where there are differences of views even within the Federal Council on the issue. Almost a political crisis: Health Minister Alain Berset fears that, in the face of a possible further crackdown in the whole country, he and the Government will end up accusing him of wanting to establish a Corona-Diktatur - a dictatorship of the coronavirus; at the same time Ueli Maurer invites his colleagues not to fall into hysteria and single thinking and, citing Voltaire, fears ‘dangerous for democracy’ drifts. All while Viola Amherd would be (conditionally obligatory) in favor of more drastic measures, almost in the wake of Dracone, with finally the president Simonetta Sommaruga ready to announce, on Wednesday, important new provisions in the fight against COVID-19. Will we go in the ‘extreme’ direction already taken autonomously by Valais a few days ago? In the canton most affected by the pandemic today, restaurants must close at 10pm at the latest, no more than four people can sit at the same table and there is a ban on gatherings of over ten people not only in public spaces but even in private ones. A situation that reflects the gravity of the situation well.

Certain terms such as ‘curfew’ or ‘lockdown’ also remind us of historical periods of great tension. Last March, with the arrival of COVID-19 to overturn our lives and make those simple gestures that marked our daily life problematic, someone had actually ventured a comparison between the situation that was looming and a war scenario. The curfew to which some countries must undergo today, first of all the very close Italy - but the health crisis is now serious almost everywhere - only revives this disturbing parallelism: there is no war, but such forced limitation and decided on the freedom and movement of people in the evening is a practice that we believed by now definitively buried, at least in the international democracies of reference, at least in Europe.

And instead the coronavirus has brought it back into vogue: since it needs to be reiterated, these are really extreme measures for countries founded on individual freedom. Being forced to stay in their homes to avoid penalties is what is happening in France, for example, where the curfew affects as many as 46 million people, practically two thirds of the population. In a nation where the epidemiological situation has been at alarming levels for weeks and the management of the crisis has proved ineffective, this measure is not something absolutely new: in fact, already in the recent past, the country had been confronted with similar measures, in the 2005 following the violent riots in the suburbs and the consequent state of emergency, and then again in 2018, in a milder form, because of the tumultuous demonstrations of the «gilets jaunes». A worrying sequence in a country that still has an important libertarian identity in its DNA: and in fact the latest decisions of President Macron regarding the curfew have been received very critically by transversal sectors of civil life, worried about a security drift. In this regard, a video which has gone viral on social media, in which two Parisian boys, surprised by the darkness and after having exceeded the nine o’clock curfew time, try to return to their respective homes with caution and prudence so as not to be intercepted by the police patrols. Like two criminals.

Scenes that seem to belong to an almost apocalyptic dimension. The authorities continually explain that these extreme measures have the sole and exclusive objective of protecting people. Yet the impact of such measures can be almost as devastating as a lockdown and at multiple levels: psychological, social and economic. That the cure can become as dangerous as the disease is one of the (for now) insoluble questions on which our society has been wondering since last March and a doubt that now grips even the Federal Council. But it is a central question which cannot be ignored: and time is running out.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata