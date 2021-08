In politics there are questions that arise with regularity, the so-called « catchphrases «. Such as the balancing of accounts and recurring credits that follow a path that is already mapped out: from the Government’s proposal to the endorsement of Parliament, assuming that a referendum does not end up postponing the whole thing to the unchallengeable ordeal of the ballot box. Then, there are the large themes, those that invite us to look further ahead, to determine medium- and long-term scenarios and strategies. On this broad front, politics has never shown itself to be very strong, mostly because what is lacking is a strategic vision of macro areas such as mobility (an area in which we are constantly running after each other) or regional planning (a sector in which, when you make mistakes, the harmful effects are practically irreversible). Today, without further ado, there are at least two other matters that deserve the utmost attention and realism: demographic decline and the aging of the population. These are two issues that are inextricably linked, with the former being essentially new, while the latter has been a reality for at least three decades. It seems safe to say, without any scientific pretence, that if one had opened one’s eyes on aging in time, it would have been possible to predict the possible demographic regression, a phenomenon that is now a reality in Ticino. To the south of the Alps, 22.6% of the inhabitants have already turned 64, a record on a national level, a figure that confirms a situation that is now well established. In contrast, the canton where proportionally fewer senior citizens live is Fribourg with 15.7%. Life expectancy is increasing and the centenarians, who up until a few years ago were exalted for their important milestone, today are hardly an exception: nationally, they have gone from 2 in 1910 to 61 in 1970 and 1,646 in 2019. Sometimes talking about the elderly is even exaggerated, because if they are considered as such at the registry office, there are many over 70 who, in terms of vitality and dynamism, have almost nothing to envy to some over 30. We admire and consider them, but they are regarded as elderly and (as a rule) are no longer professionally active, with all that this implies at the social level. Ticino is appealing, not least because of its climate, to many senior confederates who have made it their primary residence. Over the years, however, the aging of the population was recorded, studied and considered, but there were no major strategies to attempt to adjust the course, to balance the situation, to avoid an unstoppable deformation of the age pyramid, which currently shows an evident swelling at the top and a clear contraction at the bottom. We must note that Ticino, since 2017 when its resident population reached its peak at 354,375, is no longer growing and a trend reversal has taken off, also as a result of the decrease in the migration balance. At first glance, this last figure could cheer the inhabitants of Ticino and their political parties (League and UDC), but be careful of easy euphoria, as there is another variable that should make us reflect: the growth of the number of cross-border workers, i.e. of active workers regularly employed by Ticinese, who are employed on a daily basis and ever more in our tertiary sector. The demographic drop is an indicator that must be taken seriously by politics and, in this case, this approach has been presented in the past months by an unprecedented trio, formed by Sabrina Aldi (Lega), Fiorenzo Dadò (PPD) and Laura Riget (PS), who initiated the theme by posing some ( concerned) questions to the Government, encouraging it to react. The same reaction has arrived but it is quite inconsistent and disappointing in trivializing this reality. It is to be hoped that this is merely a bit of a mishap because this issue deserves attention and not a hasty response, despite the fact that it took «10 hours of work».