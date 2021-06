Demolition of the former slaughterhouse, the Public Ministry investigates

(Update 11.14) A notice appeared this morning in front of the rubble of the building, which was demolished during the night of Saturday to Sunday, carrying the words «Area subject to seizure by order of the Public Ministry». The judiciary, as announced by Corriere del Ticino, opened an investigation to shed light on the events of recent days. As later reported in a press release, the Public Ministry has initiated a series of verifications, opening a criminal investigation. We are informed that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has taken action independently of the complaint filed yesterday by the Lugano Greens. However, the investigations essentially concern the same crimes, but for now the Public Ministry is not aware of the alleged crime of endangering the life of others. The press release also states that the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of investigating possible abuses of power. An offence that the lawyer Paolo Bernasconi mentioned in Corriere del Ticino, stating the need for an official investigation.

The alleged offences, currently under investigation, are those of wilful violation, subordinately negligent, of the rules of the building trade and violation of the Federal Law on the Protection of the Environment. In parallel, in-depth studies have been prepared to decide if the criminal proceedings should be extended to include the offence of abuse of authority.

The inquiry is being coordinated by Attorney General Andrea Pagani and Chief Public Prosecutor Arturo Garzoni.

Seals violated during the night

The area affected by the demolition, restricted to the rubble, was placed under seizure for investigative purposes. It must be pointed out that during the night dozens of people entered the area and broke the seals. Two of these individuals were identified by the Cantonal Police and arrested. Their position is currently under investigation. Further investigations are in progress on other identified persons.

Additional investigative proceedings will be ordered in the next few days; no further information will be provided.

