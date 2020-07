Among many economic disasters, coronavirus has managed to benefit some specific realities. One of these is undoubtedly online commerce, which in the past few months has literally exploded taking advantage of the forced closure of shops. "Instead of damaging themselves to understand how to reach customers, suppliers have seen orders flow for two months like never before," commented a member of the Swiss Distance Selling Association. According to a report published yesterday by the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Northwestern Switzerland, it is estimated that Swiss consumers will spend CHF 13 billion on purchases via digital channels this year, including air and rail tickets, up to 3 more (i.e. 30 %) compared to 2019. And this trend is likely to continue in the coming years. First of all because the inability to access physical stores has stimulated many people in all age groups to shop online for the first time. Already now, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), three quarters of the Swiss between 16 and 74 are buying goods with their computers, smartphones, or other devices.

In most cases, the co-author of the study Ralf Wölfle points out, the experience was judged positive even if the sudden increase in orders caused large delays in deliveries or the exhaustion of the products.

Strong local growth

Netcomm Suisse, the Swiss e-commerce association, notes similar dynamics in Ticino. "In less than a month, spending habits have changed dramatically - explains director Carlo Terreni - with about half of the people from Ticino who said they have increased online purchases by value, volume and frequency".

"As for logistics - he adds - the pandemic initially created bottlenecks in deliveries, either due to interruptions in production chains or to delays in arranging goods. In Switzerland, the system reacted quickly, but these dynamics increased preferences for local purchases, considered more reliable".

According to the study, a similar trend had already emerged last year, when Swiss suppliers grew more than foreign ones for the first time. There is "a certain disillusionment with the quality of the goods - notes Wölfle -. Swiss consumers may have been dissatisfied with previous experiences and this has led them to place fewer orders on Asian platforms».

The advantages of big fish

The survey also revealed that it is mainly large suppliers that benefit from the growth of e-commerce. Small shops, on the other hand, have been losing market share for years, so much so that companies capable of recording an increase in online sales of at least 1% continue to fall: 50% in 2019, after 57% in 2018 and 66% in 2017. "Thanks to advertising, platforms such as Digitec Galaxus, or giants like Google and Facebook, gain, while small fish end up disappearing in search results," explains Wölfle. Furthermore, given that the strong competition already present on the web has been added to that of platforms, which often also offer their own products. "In fact - adds Terreni - online channels require significant investments. From the phone calls received by the association during this period it emerged that even in Ticino the awareness of retailers on the importance of online has clearly increased. But at the same time there is difficulty in investing, because resources and often skills are lacking".

On the other hand, as the report underlines, investing in online means above all achieving ever greater integration between digital and physical sales channels: online retailers rely on pop-up stores or collection points, while traditional stores seek to take advantage of online channels to reach customers. "Very few online stores manage to attract traffic only with their own efforts to be profitable," he says. This is why, given that in Switzerland there is no dominant market, the greatest growth in purchases will still take place on foreign platforms such as Amazon, Zalando or Aliexpress, while Galaxus and microspot.ch share second place with the media. In any case, companies are optimistic about the future of business.

